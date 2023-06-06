Fort Wayne/Allen County
Apply for FWCS jobs today
Fort Wayne Community Schools will host a career fair from 3 to 7 p.m. today at North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd., a news release said.
The district has immediate openings for positions including teachers, lifeguards, bus drivers and staff in transportation, food services, maintenance and technology. FWCS partner Sodexo will also be at the career fair offering open custodial positions.
Attendees can talk with representatives from different FWCS schools and departments about employment opportunities. Information will also be available about teacher licensing programs and pathways to becoming a teacher.
Go to www.fwcsjobs.org to see the district’s employment opportunities.
Free meals for kids begins
Fort Wayne Community Schools on Monday launched its free summer meal program at various sites, including Allen County Public Library locations, the district said in a news release.
Eligible recipients are ages 18 and younger and adults enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.
The program was created to serve nutritious meals to children when school breakfast and lunch programs are not available. The Summer Food Service Program for Children reimburses organizations that prepare and serve meals to eligible children during the summer.
Meals are served weekdays except June 19 and July 4. Hours vary. Go to www.fortwayneschools.org for more information.
