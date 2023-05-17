Fort Wayne/Allen County
Parks’ plans to be at open houses
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will host three open houses next week that will allow the public to learn about a 10-year comprehensive planning project.
The open houses will be Wednesday and Thursday. Each one will feature six stations where residents can provide input and talk with staff. Residents will be asked about facilities, ideas for parks, equity and other topics.
The outcome of the plan will direct the park system planning for the next 10 years and will guide the parks department mission and goals to provide leisure opportunities and stewardship of our parks.
Residents can attend an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the McMillen Park Community Center’s red room, 3901 Abbott St. The other open houses will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Salomon Farm Park, Wolf Learning Center, 817 W. Dupont Road; and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory’s Kessler room, 1100 S. Calhoun St.
Each participant will receive one free admission pass to the botanical conservatory. The process is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.
Outdoor grants available for state sites
Educators can apply for grants through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation if they are interested in taking students to field trips next school year to a state park or a state-managed lake.
Grants from the Discover the Outdoors fund are available for students in kindergarten through 12th grade for all school types, a news release said.
Since the grant program’s inception in 2013, 174 school grants have been awarded, providing the financial opportunity for more than 18,000 students to visit state parks.
The maximum grant award is $250 per application.
Applications are accepted from May 1 to June 30 prior to the school year for which the grant is requested. Applications must be postmarked no later than June 30.
Applicants will be notified by Sept. 1 regarding potential grant awards. The grant application is at on.IN.gov/state-park-group-programs.
For more information about the grants, go online to indiananrf.org/the-inrf-difference/education.
