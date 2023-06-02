Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Free gun locks offered this month
State and local officials marked the beginning of National Gun Violence Awareness Month on Friday on North Clinton Street by sharing information and offering free gun locks.
Speakers included Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Behavioral Health and Family Studies Institute, Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition, Stop Suicide of Northeast Indiana, the Fort Wayne chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, city police and the Indiana Veterans Administration.
Alice Jordan-Miles of the Behavioral Health and Family Studies Institute said officials held the event because more than 1,000 Hoosiers die of suicide every year, and having guns in the home increases that statistic.
“It’s not about taking away guns,” Jordan-Miles said. “What we want to do is to provide people with gun locks for free to anyone and everyone who would want them.”
Through June, free gun locks can be picked up at Freedom Firearms, 1525 Directors Row. The locks are provided for free through a partnership with Veterans Administration, Freedom Firearms and Purdue Fort Wayne.
Johnnie Mae Farm Market on Fridays
The Johnnie Mae Farm Market in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood is now open Fridays through the summer and fall.
The market at 2518 Winter St. will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays.
The market also offers family-friendly events throughout the year, including healthy food samples, farm tours, games, chess and mobile bike repair clinics.
To find more information about the market and for a calendar of events, go online to www.johnniemaefarm.com or search for the farm on social media. Send questions by email to jmfarmfw@gmail.com
Air Quality Action Day declared
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day for today for Allen, Huntington and Wabash counties and is forecasting high ozone levels, according to a statement.
Air quality information for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatchIN.gov.
IDEM is expecting higher temperatures, minimal cloud cover and conditions conducive for ozone development, the statement said.
Anyone who is sensitive to changes in air quality can be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, senior citizens and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, the release said.
Air Quality Action Days generally occur when pollutants close to the ground are trapped by conditions such as light winds, hot and dry air, stagnant conditions and lower atmospheric inversions, the statement said.
– Journal Gazette