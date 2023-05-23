Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Local YMCA picked for regional event
The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announced Tuesday it has been selected to host the Regional Emerging Multicultural Leadership Experience for the first time.
The National YMCA of the USA chose Fort Wayne to host the regional event, which will be June 15-16. The theme is “Be a Leader, Leave a Legacy.”
The multicultural conference is described as “a dynamic professional development and learning experience that is designed to provide multicultural staff with the opportunity to become further engaged, celebrated, supported, and motivated to deepen their connection and commitment to their work.”
YMCA leaders and staff from Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky will be part of the conference, which rotates annually among states in the region.
The opening keynote will be delivered by YMCA of Greater Cincinnati President and CEO, Jorge Perez, a top diversity thought leader. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and local YMCA President and CEO Andrew Gritzmaker will also address the conference, which will include break-out sessions on topics such as career development, personal growth, immigration, diversity, equity and inclusion. Although the activities and topics will be specifically tailored to address common needs and concerns of staff of color, any Y leader or community participant may attend.
In-person fee is $75, and virtual fee is $50. Scholarships are available.
Pre-registration is required at emle.givesmart.com by May 31. Email questions to melisa@mccann@fwymca.org.
Southeast-housing groundbreaking setFort Wayne officials will break ground on a $40 million southeast-side housing development at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The ceremony for Roosevelt Reserve Residential Development will take place at Redemption Church, 3333 E. Tillman Road, west of the subdivision’s planned site in the 3700 block of East Tillman.
Developer Jerry Starks, president of Roosevelt Land Development Group, plans to build single-family homes on 131 lots, scaled down from his 2020 plan of 274 lots on 110 acres.
Starks’ company originally planned the homes to be about 950 square feet, the smallest allowed under city ordinance. He previously said he hoped to keep home costs affordable, between $150,000 and $200,000.
Deputy Director of Redevelopment Jonathan Leist said the homes will be built in three phases at a planned cost of $40 million. Additional acres of the land could become single-family homes in the future, Leist said.
City officials expected at the groundbreaking include Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Leist.
Area
Trades open house to be in Garrett
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools’ career development program will be celebrating employment and apprenticeships for its students during a Friday open house for the 2023 Building Trades home.
The event, at 101 Joanna Court in Garrett, will start with a 3:30 p.m. concert by Hubie Ashcraft. Speakers, starting at 4:45 p.m., include Mark Micheal of Fort Wayne Metals.
Students will participate in an NFL-style draft with employers at 5:30 p.m.
The outdoor event will be under a tent with an ice cream truck.
– Journal Gazette