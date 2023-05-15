Allen County/Fort Wayne
City taking reports for grass violations
The city kicked off its Tall Grass/Weed Program on Monday and is now accepting reports of possible violations, a news release said.
Neighborhood Code Compliance oversees the city’s program, which calls for weeds and grass to be no taller than 9 inches.
People can call 311 or 260-427-8311 to report possible violations. To make a report, the caller must have the property’s address.
The city department employs eight seasonal, part-time inspectors to respond to concerns from the public and to identify areas in violation, particularly along high-traffic corridors. Inspectors take date-stamped electronic photos and send an abate notice to the owner, who has five days to correct the violation.
After five days, the city’s mowing contractors will inspect the property and will mow to bring the lawn into compliance.
The owner will then be charged for the mowing.
Feedback sought for Pontiac Market
The city’s Community Development Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup is seeking feedback on preferred products and services for Pontiac Street Market.
The market is planned to be a full-service grocery store at 918 E. Pontiac St. The goal is to encourage residents and nearby business owners to share their input for the future store.
The city is hosting three open houses, which will each be from 5 to 7 p.m., this week: Today at Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Avenue; Wednesday at Faith United Methodist Church, 207 E. DeWald St.; and Thursday at Weisser Park Elementary School, 902 Colerick St.
– Journal Gazette