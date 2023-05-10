Tickets for the independent production of “Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood” will go on sale at noon Thursday.
Carroll High School students are partnering with Fort Wayne Pride to produce the play, which was canceled and replaced by school administration earlier this year.
The students are less than two weeks away from the show’s lone performance, scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 20 at the outdoor Foellinger Theatre, which has more than 2,700 seats.
A fundraiser to help cover costs of the production has raised more than $76,000, far beyond its goal of $50,000. Tickets will be available online at marianlives.org.
Salvation Army plans local leadership change as current captains relocate
The Salvation Army Corps Community Center on Wednesday announced a leadership change will occur later this month.
Captains Kenyon and Melissa Sivels will continue their ministries, but in a different location, a news release said.
“We’ve seen great moves of God and wonderful humanity from this community and will forever carry northeast Indiana with us in our endeavors,” Kenyon Sivels said in a statement, reflecting on three years of serving in Fort Wayne.
Melissa Sivels said they are "so thankful for the friendships we’ve made and the people we’ve had the honor to serve with here.”
The captains’ time in Fort Wayne has been productive, the Salvation Army said, including through numerous youth programs. While navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic, social services helped more than 40,000 individuals with food, clothing, transportation, school supplies, rent and utility assistance, emergency shelter, and more.
The Sivels’ last day will be May 25. They will be moving to Champaign, Illinois, to oversee The Salvation Army Church and Worship Center.
Lieutenants Scott and Dena Smith will be arriving the beginning of June to oversee the Fort Wayne Corps Community Center.
Partial street closure to provide space for downtown concert series
Part of Calhoun Street will be closed on Friday evenings as Downtown Fort Wayne hosts its third annual summer concert series.
Downtown Live! will provide free entertainment from local performers from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, starting June 2 through Sept. 1, at The TriCore Porch Off Calhoun and the 800 block of South Calhoun Street.
The TriCore Porch Off Calhoun is part of the Double Plus alleyway network spanning West Berry Street, East Wayne Street, and West Washington Street, running north and south of South Calhoun and South Harrison streets. The 800 block of South Calhoun Street will be closed to traffic 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays to accommodate the large number of expected attendees, a news release said.
The Double Plus is home to residential spaces, local shops and restaurants, outdoor seating, and nearly 20 public art pieces programmed by Art This Way, a program of Downtown Fort Wayne.
Street parking will be free after 5 p.m., and garage parking will be available in the City Center Garage directly next to The TriCore Porch Off Calhoun.
For more information and a complete list of scheduled performances, go to DTFWLive.com.
Study Elementary wins in local food drive campaign
Study Elementary gets the trophy.
The local school's participation in a food drive contest through Fort Wayne Community Schools has earned it honors. A trophy presentation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The food drive was part of the National Association of Letter Carriers' annual Stamp Out Hunger event and coincides with a lesson on giving back to your community, a Wednesday news release said.
Residents are being asked to contribute on Saturday so that letter carriers can pick up non-perishable donation items while on their postal routes.
The timing is important, with food banks and pantries running low on donations after the winter holidays and with summer approaching.
"The amount of food sustains the Associated Churches Food Bank for six months," the release said.
