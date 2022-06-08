Fort Wayne/Allen County
MLK monument topic of forum
The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission is hosting a public discussion on the Pillars of Hope and Justice Monument in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in Overlook Hall at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.
The talk will feature one of the artists, Shane Allbritton of RE:site, along with team member Caitlin Dashiell. The RE:site team will share inspiration for the design and information on fabrication.
It will be held in conjunction with the Museum’s Second Thursday Event, which begins at 5 p.m.
King visited the Scottish Rite Auditorium, now known as the University of Saint Francis Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, on June 5, 1963. The civil rights leader was on his way to Washington, D.C., where he would make the historic “I Have a Dream” speech just two months later.
The monument memorializes King’s dream of racial equality and harmony and will celebrate his speech. It will be located at the northwest corner of Ewing and West Main streets.
Wellspring CEO taking new job
Melissa Rinehart has resigned as executive director of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services. She plans to take a job as the first education director at Neighborhood Health Services.
“Melissa always put Wellspring’s clients first and helped transform our organization into one of Allen County’s premier service providers. We are disappointed she is leaving but happy to know that she will continue to use her talents to improve our community,” board President Rachel Tobin-Smith said in a statement.
Wellspring has hired consultant Don Gulbrandsen to conduct a search for a new executive director. In the interim, Wellspring’s staff will continue providing services to the community.
Man, 81, missing since Saturday
Police are requesting the public’s help in finding 81-year-old Steven Clemmer, who was last seen Saturday near the 1500 block of Sevan Lake Court.
Clemmer is white, 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds, with gray short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige oxford button-down shirt and brown or blue in color pants.
If he is found, call 911.
– The Journal Gazette