Brobst Road section closed Wednesday The Journal Gazette Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brobst Road between Woodburn and Slusher roads is closing from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday during drain tile installation, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne lawmaker, 5 other Indiana politicians identified in Oath Keepers database Metal recycler moves from Fort Wayne to Huntington County Man dies in motorcycle crash in Fort Wayne Fort Wayne couple arrested in drug raid Man, woman charged with neglect in child's death Stocks Market Data by TradingView