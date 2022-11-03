Brooklyn Avenue between Nuttman Avenue and Covington Road, and South Anthony Boulevard between Hayden Street and Wayne Trace, are to close Monday and Tuesday during railroad track repair, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The Brooklyn detour will use Engle Road, Ardmore Avenue and Covington, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement. It said the South Anthony detour will use Wayne Trace, Pontiac Street, Coliseum Boulevard, Washington Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department qat 427-6155.