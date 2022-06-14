About 3,000 brown trout averaging 8 inches in length have been stocked in the Pigeon River and the Oliver Lake chain in northeast Indiana, the state Department of Natural Resources said today.
The trout were stocked last month into the Pigeon River in Steuben County and the chain of Oliver, Olin and Martin lakes in LaGrange County, the DNR said in a statement.
The bag limit for trout in inland waters, not including Lake Michigan or its tributaries, is five per day, with a minimum size of 7 inches, the statement said; no more than one can be a brown trout. If taken from the Oliver Lake chain, it said, brown trout must be at least 18 inches long.
To fish for trout, those 18 and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp, the DNR said. Both are available for purchase at on.IN.gov/HuntFish