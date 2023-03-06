Law enforcement recovered the body of a Bryant man in rural Adams County flood waters Monday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.
Responders were dispatched about 5:45 a.m. Monday to the area of County Road 300 West north of 850 South. Investigators found an unoccupied Chevrolet Express van in the flood water just north of the Wabash River.
The van had been driven around a swing gate with signs stating the road was closed because of high water.
The body of Anthony Gors, 55, was found in the water a short distance from the van, the news release said.
The incident remains under investigation.