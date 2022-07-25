Lutheran Hospital’s campus recently joined the growing list of Buddy Bench locations, installing two benches to provide a safe space for young people and a memorial to everyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were placed in greenspace outside of Medical Office Building One adjacent to the south parking garage on the campus, where a team from Lutheran Hospital hopes to develop a garden area for patients, their families and staff to enjoy a reflective moment outside. The benches, announced through a news release today, are made from recycled plastic caps.
“During the planning process for the garden, we began searching for bench options and found information on Sammie’s Buddy Bench Project,” said a statement from Tammy Else, certified child life specialist and family support service manager for Lutheran Children’s Hospital. “It seemed like a natural partnership, so we reached out to Sammie Vance and her family and started the cap collection for the project.”
Sammie’s Buddy Bench Project was started locally by Vance, 13, about five years ago when she learned about playground benches designated for shy or lonely children to sit as an unspoken signal they are looking for a friend. She began the project by bringing one to her own school and it evolved from school playgrounds to public parks, businesses and even retirement communities.
Vance, Lutheran's news release said, indicated she’s helped see more than 250 projects to completion around the globe, including about 65 benches in the Fort Wayne area.
“It’s not just kids using Buddy Benches,” a statement from Vance said. “These projects have helped grow and connect our community so everyone can hear the message of being a good friend and spreading kindness.”