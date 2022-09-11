As Pharrell’s “Happy” boomed from speakers at Parkview Field on Saturday, 3-year-old Ayden Anderson did a little two-step.
“He loves to dance, obviously, umm, and what else? Oh, he loves bubbles,” said Ayden’s dad, Michael. “We’re here with family and friends.”
The Andersons were among about 2,000 people participating in the 24th annual Buddy Walk, a fundraiser sponsored by the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana, known as DSANI.
Down syndrome is a genetic disorder that varies in severity, causing lifelong intellectual and developmental problems. Despite that, many sufferers thrive, said Shelley Yoder, DSANI’s executive director.
“They’re just like everybody else, capable of holding down jobs,” Yoder said. “This really is a celebration of acceptance and awareness.”
The Buddy Walk takes participants on a 1.2-mile jaunt around the Parkview Field downtown neighborhood, culminating in a dance party at the finish. Some 800 volunteers helped out at the weekend event.
“Everybody just loves the dance at the end,” Yoder said. “During the walk, our volunteers, families and friends cheer (walkers) on and root for them. It’s a lot of fun.”
Last year, Buddy Walk collected well over $100,000 and will do so again this year, Yoder said.
DSANI represents people with Down syndrome and their families in 11 northeast Indiana counties. The group offers various programs, such as support groups and activities for parents.
On Saturday, a cheerful atmosphere greeted Parkview Field visitors with balloons and other decorations, as well as snack stations. And family-logoed T-shirts like “Ayden’s Army” and “Team Vivian” showed support for individuals with the condition.
“Vivian is 11 years old,” said her father, Trinity Ellet, 44, of Bluffton, as his daughter played with a pompom nearby. “When she was born, it was hard because we didn’t know anything about Down syndrome and didn’t know anyone who had it.
“It was kind of scary at first.”
Doctors initially told the family Vivian might not talk or walk.
“And now look at her, she walks and talks,” Trinity Ellet said. “She’s pretty verbal, although sometimes it might be hard to understand her.”
Darbi Brumbaugh communicates well.
The 23-year-old is a senior at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne. She hopes to graduate soon and become a teacher’s aide at a preschool or day care.
“I like babies and kids,” Brumbaugh said as her mom, D.J. Selmer, stood next to her. “That’s what I want to do.”
Selmer, a 44-year-old nurse, said, “People are people. We’re much more alike than different.”