Building homes Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago

Sweetwater hosted a panel build Thursday to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne. More than 100 employees spent the day building the interior and exterior walls for a future Habitat home at the Sweetwater Pavilion. Shelby Tackett | For The Journal Gazette