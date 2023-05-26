Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Trades fair today at downtown library
Northeast Indiana Building Trades will hold an apprenticeship fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the downtown Allen County Public Library.
Training in the trades is free.
Local trade union representatives and contractors will be available to talk to interested people about specific requirements of various professions such as plumber, electrician, bricklayer and others.
Information will be available about hours, pay rates and more. Health insurance and retirement plans are among the benefits.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or equivalent.
Local NAACP elects new president
The Rev. Saharra Bledsoe has been elected president of the local branch of the NAACP, officials announced this week. She replaces Larry Gist.
Bledsoe’s theme is “A Mind-set on Justice and A Call for Freedom & Equality” with a focus on crime, employment, education, political literacy, assisting in uplifting the economy and various youth concerns, among other issues.
“The local NAACP recognizes that our neighborhoods are in need of a local NAACP that is energized and ready to be of service to all people regardless of creed or color with a prevailing sense of unity and can-do spirit that stands ready to partnership with others to better our entire city including the rural area of Allen County,” the nonprofit said in a news release.
Bledsoe and other new officers of NAACP Unit 3049 will be sworn in from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. June 19 at the downtown Allen County Public Library.
Glynn Hines, retiring Fort Wayne City Councilman, will officiate along with Indiana State President Barbara Bolling.
Ukrainian hunger victims honored Mayor Tom Henry on Thursday proclaimed May 25 as Holodomor’s 90th Anniversary Recognition Day in the city of Fort Wayne.
This year marks the 90th anniversary of Holodomor, the death by hunger of several million Ukrainians in the 1932-1933 time frame.
“This horrific act ravaged Soviet Ukraine and the areas primarily settled by Ukrainians during the forced collectivization in the USSR,” city officials said in a news release. “This genocide was largely ignored by the rest of the world even though nearly one quarter of rural Ukrainians perished. There were so many deaths that horse drawn carts would go door to door collecting corpses and dumping them into a pit outside the villages.”
Historians say the action was taken to punish Ukrainian farmers for not being willing to participate in the collectivization as the Soviet Union was increasing its grain exports.
“It’s important that our community understand the impact of Holodomor and demonstrate our respect to the Friends of Ukraine group in Indiana and to the many Fort Wayne descendants of Ukraine,” city officials said.
