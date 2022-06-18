A local business executive was ordered to pay a $5,500 fine after pleading guilty in federal court to falsifying a legal document and illegally storing hazardous waste.
Michelle M. Rousseff-Kemp of Fort Wayne was also sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady to 24 months of probation, a Friday news release said.
Rousseff-Kemp was president and owner of a local business that “held itself out as an environmental services company providing comprehensive waste management services,” according to court documents in the case. Among other things, the business functioned as a hazardous waste transporter and broker.
Neither Rousseff-Kemp nor her company possessed a permit to store hazardous waste, the news release said.
By law, a properly prepared hazardous waste manifest must accompany hazardous waste from the waste generator to the transporter, then to the hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facility, where the waste is finally delivered. Ultimately, a copy of the manifest bearing signatures of the transporter and the disposal facility must be sent to the hazardous waste generator.
According to court documents, in June 2018, Rousseff-Kemp’s company picked up hazardous waste from another company, which generated the waste. In November 2018, the waste generator emailed Rousseff-Kemp requesting copies of manifests for recent hazardous waste shipments. At some point, Rousseff-Kemp asked an employee of her company to sign the name of a representative of the disposal facility on the manifest for the waste picked up in June.
After the employee refused, the news release said Rousseff-Kemp forged the signature of the disposal facility representative on the manifest. She then sent a copy of the falsified manifest to the waste generator.
The manifest copy contained false information purporting to show that the hazardous waste had been delivered to the disposal facility on July 15, 2018, and signed for by a representative of the facility. But the waste instead remained stored by Rousseff-Kemp’s company.
“Honesty and integrity of those involved in storing and transporting hazardous waste are vital to protecting the public’s health and the environment,” the Justice Department’s Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim said in a statement.
The news release said court documents indicate a similar case involving Rousseff-Kemp’s company occurred in the first half of 2019.
Although the news release doesn’t identify Rousseff-Kemp’s company, a Google search found a LinkedIn profile for a Michelle M. Rousseff-Kemp that identifies her as the president of K Com Environmental Services in Fort Wayne since May 1979. It’s unclear whether she is still with the company, which doesn’t include a staff list on its website.
The case was initiated through the Environmental Crimes Task Force of the Northern District of Indiana and jointly investigated by the EPA Criminal Investigation Division, the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Criminal Investigations.