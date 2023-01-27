DeKalb County police are investing a crash in which a 20-year-old Butler man – a former two-sport athlete at Eastside High School – died after stepping on live wires.
Lane M. Burns had crashed his Ford F-350 pickup truck before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The truck hit a utility pole, causing it to snap in half. Live wires then fell across the road, police said in a news release.
Burns got out of the truck and walked eastward before stepping on the wires, police said.
Officers say they believe Burns was driving north in the 2200 block of County Road 61 when he lost control of the pickup and struck the utility pole.
First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.
At Eastside, Burns played football and was on the wrestling team.