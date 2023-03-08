Police in DeKalb County are investigating a semi crash that killed a Butler woman Tuesday evening.
Officers believe Chantel Wells, 30, was driving a GMC Terrain westbound in the 5500 block of U.S. 6 when the vehicle veered head-on into the semi about 6:30 p.m.
The collision's impact threw her from the SUV and caused the semi to jackknife across the roadway.
Wells was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
Paramedics took the semi driver, a 57-year-old Hamilton man, to a hospital with minor injuries.