Caleb Swanigan, a former Indiana Mr. Basketball who played in the NBA and at Purdue University and Homestead High School, has died.
The Allen County coroner's office confirmed Swanigan, 25, died today of natural causes.
“The Purdue basketball family is deeply saddened and devastated at the loss of Caleb Swanigan,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said in a statement. “Caleb was a very thoughtful individual and a gentle soul who excelled both on and off the court. He made a huge difference in everyone’s lives that he touched and he will be greatly missed.”
Swanigan was named Indiana Mr. Basketball after his senior season at Homestead in 2014-15, when he averaged 22.6 points and 13.7 rebounds and led the Spartans to the Class 4A state championship. He committed to Purdue that May.
Swanigan started all 34 games as a freshman for the Boilermakers, averaging 10.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. In 2016-17, his sophomore year, he averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year.
In the hours after his death was announced, Purdue players and coaches expressed their grief on social media:
This one hurt different. 💔 pic.twitter.com/bxB10I4cce— Vincent M Edwards (@VE_12) June 21, 2022
Biggie was a good soul and a good man. I don’t care what anyone says about it all. He will be missed 💔— Isaac Haas (@theoriginalhaas) June 21, 2022
Terribly saddened by this. Biggie had a positive influence in everyone’s life. Was such a thoughtful person and gentle soul who had to overcome so much in his life. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/Ivm5MiaCUm— Purdue’s Matt Painter (@CoachPainter) June 21, 2022
Prayers up man, this one hurts the Purdue Family..RIP 🤞🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/ZqNHcdv4Ql— Jaden Ivey (@IveyJaden) June 21, 2022
He left school after two years and was drafted 26th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017. Swanigan played for the Blazers and several G League teams before being traded to the Sacramento Kings in February 2019. He was traded back to Portland in January 2020 but was released.