A California man was found guilty of taking a woman by knifepoint 22 years ago and raping her twice in a wooded area in Kosciusko County.
After a three-day trial, the jury found Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, guilty Sept. 15 of felony rape and felony kidnapping. He faces 20 to 40 years in prison on each charge when sentenced Oct. 18, according to online court records.
On Nov. 23, 1999, Todd abducted the woman from the gas station at Center and Detroit streets in Warsaw when she stopped to check her transmission fluid, according to the Kosciusko County Prosecutor's Office. The woman testified at trial that while she reached for the transmission dipstick, Todd came up to her, showed her a knife and told her, “Let’s take a ride.”
He then forced her into her car and drove to the wooded area. An hour later, when she was sobbing and then realized he wasn’t around, she got in her car and found her way back to her Logansport home.
On April 10, 2019, a DNA sample from a sexual assault kit was matched to Todd, who lived in San Diego. During a police interview in San Diego, Todd told them he’d been a probation officer in St. Joseph County after he moved to South Bend in 1999.
A check of St. Joseph County employment records showed he was employed by the probation department but was terminated in 2000 when he didn’t pass the probation officer’s exam.