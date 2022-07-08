The closure of Campbell Road between Scipio and Killian roads for crossover-pipe replacement has been rescheduled to 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Most Popular
-
City asks independent agency to investigate alleged corruption
-
Saint Francis' NAIA basketball team to face IU at Assembly Hall
-
Fort Wayne area floods, loses power after thunderstorm Tuesday
-
Northwest Allen asks private clubs, teams to get their own branding
-
Man who renewed Fort Wayne's iconic Santa Claus display tradition dies at 71