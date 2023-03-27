Campbell Road between Killian and Scipio roads will be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday during crossover-pipe replacements, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Campbell Road portion closed Tuesday, Wednesday
- The Journal Gazette
