Campbell Road between Killian and Scipio roads will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Campbell Road section closed Monday, Tuesday
- The Journal Gazette
