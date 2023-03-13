Campbell Road section closed Thursday The Journal Gazette Mar 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Campbell Road is to close between Killian Road and Indiana 37 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Philharmonic musicians' strike ends in agreement Woman pleads guilty to promoting prostitution to underage girl Hundreds rally for LGBTQ rights in Fort Wayne New Love Fort Wayne executive has heart for helping city Divorce filings Stocks Market Data by TradingView