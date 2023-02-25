A fire at TJ Nowak Supply Co. apparently was started by a campfire that got out of control, the company's owners said today.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded about 8:25 p.m. Friday to reports of a fire at 302 W. Superior St., a downtown building adjacent to Promenade Park, fire officials said. One person was found dead.
A news release from fire officials seemed to say the victim was found inside the building. Nowak officials said today that the victim was someone sleeping outside the building near some portable toilets and was found outside.
Also, the victim wasn't an employee or anyone affiliated with the company. No employees were on site at the time of the fire, the company said.
The campfire "spread to nearby port-a-johns, creating enough heat to damage the exterior of the building and break a window, causing smoke and fire damage inside the building. The fire spread into the building but was extinguished quickly by firefighters," the company said in a statement.
Nowak is a welding supply store that also sells fire alarm systems, fire extinguishers and fire sprinkler systems, among other items. The family-owned company has operated downtown for more than 77 years, officials said.
"In our long history in downtown Fort Wayne, our company has never experienced a tragedy of this magnitude," the owners said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the individual who passed away."
The company statement also expressed appreciation for the city's police and fire departments' response to the fire. The fire was extinguished within about 15 minutes, officials said. The one-story building has moderate fire and water damage and heavy smoke damage, a fire department release said.
The victim’s identity has not been released. The Allen County coroner’s office will likely release that information next week.