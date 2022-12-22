These cancellations and postponements have been received in The Journal Gazette's newsroom:
• Some Parkview Health locations may be closing or modifying hours and services. Details can be found at parkview.com/weather. Patients with previously scheduled appointments are encouraged to check the website for updates or contact their provider’s office directly. For emergency care, all Parkview hospitals and emergency departments will remain open for patients and ambulances. For non-emergency medical issues, Parkview has 24/7 virtual care options. For more information, visit parkview.com/findcare.
• All Ivy Tech campuses will be operating virtually Friday. An Ivy Tech representative will reach out to students who have an appointment on campus to discuss options for virtual appointments. Students should watch for IvyAlerts and check MyIvy for additional information about possible early campus closures today.
• The Pokagon State Park toboggan will be closed Friday. It is expected to reopen Saturday if temperatures moderate; the toboggan is closed Sunday for Christmas. The park will be open for other daily activities. Pokagon's annual Christmas Eve walk will be modified with activities at the Nature Center at 9 a.m.
• Ouabache State Park's Wonderland of Lights is canceled Friday and Saturday, and will reopen Sunday.