These cancellations and postponements have been received in The Journal Gazette's newsroom:
• The University of Saint Francis campus in Fort Wayne will move all in-person classes to online classes on Wednesday. Students should check Canvas course pages for instructions. All clinicals and other off-campus classes are canceled. Online and Virtual Campus classes will continue as scheduled. Regular campus operations are scheduled to resume at 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will be closed Wednesday. All planned deliveries and distributions will be canceled, including the tailgate planned for Wabash County.
• The Wednesday Public Art Commission meeting has been canceled. The January meeting agenda items will be discussed at the Feb. 22 meeting.
• Several Parkview Physicians Group locations are planning a delayed opening Wednesday. The complete list of affected locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website will be updated with any weather-related closures or changes in operating hours for all Parkview Health locations, including PPG and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute-Park Center offices.
• The Purdue Fort Wayne and IU Fort Wayne campus will be closed Wednesday; visit pfw.edu/emergency for more details.
• The Anthony Wayne Rotary Club’s regularly scheduled meeting for Wednesday has been canceled.