For six minutes, victims’ advocates read aloud names of individuals lost to violent crimes from 2019 to 2023 during a candlelight vigil Monday at the Allen County Courthouse.
An event hosted by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance program brought to the courthouse rotunda dozens of people, including families of those who died due to a violent crime, survivors of those crimes and advocates for victim’s rights.
Kristy Lindeman, director of Victim Assistance, said the event allowed the public servants who connect with victims and survivors along their path to justice to renew their vow to help.
“Your presence here tonight helps to ensure that crime victims get the services they deserve, and the opportunity to experience rights that they are promised by law,” Lindeman said. “Your bravery and willingness to attend this vigil helps others turn their tragedy into triumph, transform from victim to survivor and become a voice for those who can no longer speak for themselves.”
Allen County Prosecutor Mike McAlexander, who joined the prosecutor’s office nearly 40 years ago, shared the changes he has seen since the 1980s.
Before victims’ rights were considered an important aspect of the criminal justice system, many thought “a victim was just another witness” without considering the trauma they endured. But fortunately, McAlexander said, the system has come a long way with the help of the police’s Victim Assistance unit.
“I think we now treat victims with respect. We do our best to communicate with them to let them know where we are, but you can’t do it without the assistance of Victim Assistance,” McAlexander said. “Our office is extremely grateful to the work that they do and the dedication they’ve shown.”
McAlexander said his office’s homicide trial team has completed 10 jury trials with murder charges in 2023 and represented the office in two sentencing hearings earlier Monday.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said he spoke Monday with his partner in many cases, Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge, and discussed the strength that victims and survivors of violent crimes have. He added it is now “overwhelming likely” that someone who has committed a murder will answer for their crime.
“If you commit a murder in our county, you’re going to be caught, prosecuted and held accountable,” Chaille said.
Victim advocates Patrice Coleman and Kylee Hendrix said each day comes with highs and lows and no two days are the same. They said their organization helped more than 7,000 primary victims in Allen County in 2022.
“I think the hardest part is just reminding ourselves to take care of ourselves,” Hendrix said. “We deal with a lot of secondary trauma, but we have a great support system within our own office to remind ourselves to take care of us.”
“A hard day is advocating,” Coleman said, “and a good day is advocating.”