Neighborhood Health is $2.5 million closer to funding a $20 million clinic in Fort Wayne’s Oxford area.
The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board pledged the money today to help the organization renovate the former L.C. Ward Education Center at 3501 Warsaw St. into a clinic and community center. Neighborhood Health has done light renovations on the 38,000-square-foot former school building but plans to start major work in the fall, said CEO Angie Zaegel.
Many of Neighborhood Health’s clients at its 1717 S. Calhoun St. clinic come from the 46806 zip code. The new Warsaw Street clinic will be closer to them and also able to serve those who don’t have transportation to get to medical care, she said. Both the Calhoun site and the organization’s clinic at 3350 E. Paulding Road are also running out of room.
Along with offering medical services, the clinic will also have dental, vision, chiropractic and behavioral health services, said Sarah Neace, director of mission advancement for the organization.