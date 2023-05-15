A car fire damaged Monday several storage units at a facility south of downtown, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a news release.
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to BTE Storage at 2206 Broadway about 2:15 p.m. and found multiple storage units on fire. The flames had spread to the buildings from a car fire, a news release said.
The fire took crews about 30 minutes to extinguish.
“Several storage units and their contents were protected as a direct result of an aggressive/coordinated attack,” the news release said.
The facility had heavy fire, water and smoke damage, the news release said.
The fire department was assisted by Fort Wayne Police Department, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Indiana Michigan Power and other city agencies.