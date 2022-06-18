Middle Waves Music Festival returned this weekend with a new venue, a new time of year, new acts and lots of energy.
First-time attendee Hannah Smith said she dragged Courtney Phillips along Saturday because the music festival “seemed like something new, something different, something exciting.”
Smith also likes headliner Young the Giant, which released another album Wednesday.
“I thought if any of the other ones sound like them, it’d be good,” she said. Phillips said the Fort Wayne friends regularly attend music festivals.
The festival showcased local performers and ones from Indianapolis, New York, Southern California and Nashville. They jammed with indie rock, hip hop, funk/fusion and rock ’n’ roll at the outdoor Foellinger Theatre.
Middles Waves has shared new sounds with Fort Wayne since 2016, formerly at Headwaters Park. However, the festival’s board believes September dates limited them.
“We decided we wanted to switch to June to capture some of the college kids,” said Beth McAvoy, who co-chaired the event this year with Sanee Lombardi. The target age is 21 to 35, and the festival also is “quality-of-place” marketing designed to retain young adults born in northeast Indiana.
However, “there’s something for everyone,” she said. Young families and older adults Saturday strolled among the food vendors, local artists and two music stages.
“There are lots of people who are supporters of all things Fort Wayne and the arts in general,” McAvoy said. Saturday afternoon started with Mini Waves for kids, which featured the child-targeted band Atomic Sharks, coloring, face painting and small vehicles to ride.
Fort Wayne residents Kristan Seitz and son Julian, 1, were there for Mini Waves. Julian was worn out and sleeping when his father, Zak Seitz, joined them for the music.
The family used to attend music festivals. Zak started at 5 when his mother took him to a Grateful Dead show. But this was the first festival they’ve attended since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first band they heard Saturday was Los Galaxy from Fort Wayne, which was billed as a funk/fusion band and reminded Zak of jazz.
“It’s interesting for the venue,” he said.
Lee Paulsen of Bloomington exceeds the festival’s target age, but he came to hear music while visiting a college buddy. There are fewer live performers near him this summer.
“Bloomington canceled the Taste of Bloomington, which killed all the music,” Paulsen said.
For him, Los Galaxy had a ska feel, and earlier he saw Kiwi Jr. from Toronto on the main stage.
“They were pretty good,” Paulsen said, but he wasn’t sure how famous Kiwi Jr. will get.
Middle Waves presents up-and-coming and indie performers. Lizzo performed there just before becoming widely famous. Better known acts MGMT and the Flaming Lips also wowed local audiences in previous years. This year, Big Boi, formerly with Outkast, performed as Friday’s headliner.
Rosie, the New York singer who grabbed fame through TikTok, appeared Saturday. Other performers were the Ike Reilly Assassination of Illinois, Joey Valence & Brae and repeat repeat.
Most of the vendors were local and new to Middle Waves. For fiber artist Taylor Young of Blue Door Creations, it was the first time she had her booth at a music festival.
“It’s such a different experience,” she said. “I like being able to hear the music.”
Abby Haskett of Huntington had attended the festival twice before and was glad it returned after a three-year hiatus. She liked being able to hear so many performers again, and agreed that some could become stars.
“I’d say there’s a good chance,” Haskett said. “I think they’re pretty good at scouting out local talent.”
Middle Waves’ break was partially COVID-related but started as the board taking a break in 2019. The change from September to summer takes a lot of energy, McAvoy said.
Because Headwaters is usually booked all summer, the board needed a new place to host so many performers.
McAvoy said that Middle Waves will likely return to Foellinger.
“The venue has been really great for us,” she said.
As she spoke, however, she knew there was still a lot to do for Saturday performances and Sunday’s aftermath.
“We’re going to get through this weekend,” she said, “before we think of that future.”