A former retirement home previously used to temporarily house Afghan refugees will be gifted to the University of Saint Francis and become a retreat center.
Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne-South Bend said Monday it will turn over the building at 5610 Noll Ave. to the university on Tuesday, a news release said.
During 2021-2022, the Diocesan-owned Catholic Charities used the Cabrini Center for housing.
After the fall of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government in August 2021, residents there who feared Taliban persecution were brought to U.S. safe-haven military bases. They received health screenings and security clearances before being sent to a local resettlement agency.
As the only federal resettlement agency in northern Indiana, Catholic Charities received its first Afghan client in October of 2021. By last November, Catholic Charities had 75 resettlement clients from Afghanistan.
Catholic Charities said that because of a citywide housing shortage, it responded to the need for shelter by opening the Cabrini Center. Previously a retirement home, the nonprofit transformed the space to provide short-term housing for Afghans until permanent housing could be found.
“We opened the Cabrini Center during an international refugee crisis,” Catholic Charities CEO Dan Florin said in a statement. “In all, we resettled 138 Afghans."
With the initial crisis over and permanent housing secured, Catholic Charities said it no longer needs the space.
"We are so grateful for the volunteers who lent a hand or hammer, and the many donors of items and funds," Florin said. "It was because of their dedication to helping those in need that so many felt welcome in Fort Wayne.”