The much-delayed Cedar Grove subdivision on Feighner Road passed its last hurdle Thursday with a unanimous approval of the Allen County Plan Commission.
The plan for a 207-lot single-family-home subdivision near General Motors in Lafayette Township had its rezoning voted down 5-0 the first time it was considered by the plan commission.
But the three Allen County commissioners voted to approve the plan, and the southwest Allen County project went back to the plan commission for action on the layout of streets and lots.
The approval came after multiple delays – the county commissioners this year delayed the rezoning proposal submitted by Granite Ridge Builders, Fort Wayne, twice for 30 days each time. The plan commission voted to delay several times since a public hearing in August.
Plan commission members and county commissioners have said they wanted to know how a new comprehensive plan still in development would mesh with the proposal. The current plan discourages residential development in that area.
Thursday's vote came as a surprise because it was at the end of the meeting and the project was not listed on the meeting's online agenda.
The development had been opposed by a group of residents who said they liked their neighborhood's rural feel and wanted to keep it that way. The rezoning takes the land from an agricultural zone to single-family residential.
Cedar Grove will be on 78 acres in the 11000 to 14200 blocks of Feighner, near the southeast corner of Interstates 69 and 469.
In other business, the plan commission approved all other items on its agenda:
* Hanson Aggregates Midwest was approved for rezoning from single-family residential to agricultural to allow for expansion to the north of its limestone mining operation in Wayne Township and construction of a 30,000-square-foot maintenance building on land formerly occupied by Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Elmhurst High School.
A vacation of a portion of Sandpoint Road that runs through Hanson’s property and creation of a new cul de sac was also approved. The new mining would go under the road, a company representative said.
* Lower Huntington Connection, a mixed-use project at the northeast corner of Lower Huntington Road and Airport Expressway in Lafayette Township in southwest Allen County had two rezonings approved, from agricultural to multiple-family residential and general commercial.
The applicant, WK Indiana Equity LLC, Roanoke, said the rezoning would support the nearby development of the Indiana University Health medical complex. The plan did not detail specific uses, saying only the 18-acre tract could support 200 hotel rooms, a convenience store and gas station and 150 units of multiple-family housing.
The plan commission typically discourages rezoning without a specific use in mind.
* Rezoning from agricultural to professional office and personal services for North Creek Crossing in Perry Township near Parkview Regional Medical Center was approved, as was a primary development plan for 3517 Union Chapel Road.
The plan proposes additional unspecified development on parcels north of a proposed Trine University College of Health Professions building. The plan was approved after discussion on whether to allow buildings on all the north sites to rise 20 feet higher than the 40-foot maximum.
All rezonings must be approved by the Allen County Commissioners before they can officially proceed.