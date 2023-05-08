Allen County residents affected by last month's storms will have a new resource this week, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security announced.
Together with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the state opened a "disaster recovery center" Monday. According to a news release, recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the state of Indiana will be available to answer questions and provide referrals.
Located at Door 10 of the Saint Joseph Township Community Center, 6033 Maple Crest Road, the center will be available Monday until 6 p.m., Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Other recovery centers will be opening soon to help those affected by the storms and tornadoes that swept across Indiana on March 31 and April 1. According to the release, people and businesses in nearby counties can visit any open center, including Allen County's.
The deadline to apply for federal assistance for disaster recovery is June 14. Applications can be started through FEMA helpline by calling 800-621-3362 or going online to DisasterAssistance.gov or through FEMA's own app.
Two tornadoes, including one with peak winds as high as 120 mph, formed on Fort Wayne's northeast side during the storm, damaging homes and vehicles from there to Harlan. No injuries were reported in the area, officials said at the time.