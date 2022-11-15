Due to the large amount of leaves on Fort Wayne's north side, the city's Street Department crews don’t expect to move to the central section of the city until early next week, officials said Tuesday.
To keep residents informed of any changes in the schedule, leaf collection updates are provided daily before 3 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. The daily updates include what neighborhoods the crews will be working in the following day. A collection map and guidelines for the process are also be located on the web page. Additionally, residents have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.