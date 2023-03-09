Mayor Tom Henry, Parkview Health officials and city officials and council members hammered holes in a wall to end a food desert.
The claw hammers they wielded today were ceremonial, marking the start of construction and remodeling at what will become the Pontiac Street Market, 918 E. Pontiac St. It's designed to bring fresh produce and meat to the southeast side, which doesn’t have any full-service grocery stores or supermarkets.
The market, which is planned to open fall, is a public-private partnership with Parkview Health. It will be a nonprofit with prices matching other stores in the city.
“I think once we get this going, we’re going to be a model for the community,” Henry said to the crowd of about 175 people.
Before the ceremony, a handful of people held a rally outside the building, asking for more inclusion for the neighborhood.
Ty Simmons, the rally organizer, said he wanted residents from the area on the grocery store’s advisory board, and he wanted the store to be more equitable, diverse and inclusive. Nonprofits have been coming into the southeast side, but the money they receive doesn’t stay in the neighborhood while residents aren’t involved at the higher levels.
“We want to have this grocery store, but we want to have more ownership,” Simmons said. “We want our cup full, just like yours.”
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she doesn’t know how Simmons made his determinations when those involved are still working on details.
Tucker, who represents the area around the store, is on the advisory board. She said plans call for a neighborhood committee of area residents to have input on what the store carries.
The store will also hire workers from the neighborhood, she said.