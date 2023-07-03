Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, received an endorsement from the Allen County Young Democrats.
The group chose her as their preferred at-large City Council candidate, according to a news release from Chambers.
Last month, Chambers received an endorsement from the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO for her positions on issues affecting union members and their families.
Sean Johnson, president of the Allen County Young Democrats, said Chambers is a true champion for youth, and her efforts to engage and include young people empowers them and creates meaningful change, according to the news release.
Johnson campaigned as a Democrat for a City Council at-large spot on fall ballots, but the party's three at-large nominations were cinched by Chambers, Stephanie Crandall and Audrey Davis.
Chambers said she’ll continue to advocate for a vibrant and inclusive Fort Wayne.
“Their support underscores our shared vision for a brighter future, where young people have a voice and their needs are prioritized,” she said. “Together, we will continue working to create positive change, enhance opportunities and build a city that is inclusive and prosperous for all.”