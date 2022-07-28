Just less than a year after 16-year-old Bryson Leshawn Patterson Jr. was killed, a young man who was on the scene has been accused of shooting him.
Damarion D. Laster, 18, of 5200 block of Cloverbrook Drive in Fort Wayne, is charged with murder for the Aug. 24 shooting. A warrant has been issued for Laster’s arrest.
The shooting happened about 1 p.m. in an apartment in the 10600 block of Seiler Road in New Haven.
When police arrived, they found Laster at the scene, kneeling by the front door and crying with blood on his hands, according to the probable cause affidavit written by New Haven police detective James Krueger.
Laster told officers Patterson had shot himself in the chest to show that a gun he was waving around didn’t have a bullet chambered and ready to shoot.
The autopsy showed a graze wound on Patterson’s wrist that lined up with the chest wound if Patterson was in a defensive posture. There was also no gunpowder residue on his hands, court records said.
The investigation also showed no residue on Patterson’s clothes, so the gun’s muzzle was far from him, according to court records.
Patterson's death was one of 49 homicides in Allen County last year.