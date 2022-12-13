Charges have been dropped against a Fort Wayne man accused of rape more than a year ago.
However, Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent dismissed the charges Monday without prejudice, meaning the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office could re-file them against Kirk Douglas Smith, 57, in the future.
Smith was charged with felony rape and sexual battery in November 2021 after a woman told police he sexually assaulted her March 13, 2021.
Smith faced 3 1/2 years to 18 1/2 years in prison if convicted of the two charges.
The prosecution filed a motion asking for the dismissal. Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Mike McAlexander said after consulting with the woman who reported the situation, “this was the best decision, in the best interest of justice.”
Smith was set to stand trial Jan. 10.