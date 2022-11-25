The following nonprofit organizations responded to The Journal Gazette’s request for charity wish lists. Charities are listed alphabetically.
Allen County Christmas Bureau, Inc.
P.O. Box 13265, Fort Wayne IN 46868
4201 Coldwater Road, Glenbrook Square, in the former Carson’s store, south side (there is no entrance from inside the Mall) Nov. 29 through Dec. 7
Phone: 260-710-2163
Mission: Assist needy families with their Christmas needs and desires by providing gifts, food, personal hygiene items and cleaning products to the families and individuals at Christmas
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 at the Coldwater Road address. Monetary contributions can be mailed, at any time, to P.O. Box 13265, Fort Wayne IN 46868
American Cancer Society
Phone: 574-203-9716
Mission: Saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer
Wish list: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Fort Wayne: Generator, outdoor extension cords, folding tables, pop-up tents, metal no dig 4-5-foot fence posts for placing large banner signs, Amazon gift cards for office/event supplies, grocery store gift cards for snacks and beverages for volunteers on event day
Drop-off: Fort Wayne Storage – 12710 Lima Road, 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 14; If mailing or shipping, send to: Lippert Plant 77, attention: Sara Thornton, HR Dept. – Strides Leadership Committee - 2909 Pleasant Center Road, Yoder
Wish list: Relay for Life NACS (Northwest Allen County Schools) Fighting Cancer: Amazon gift cards for office/event supplies; grocery store gift cards for snacks and beverages for volunteers on event day; oversized, Large outdoor yard games (Jenga, Checkers, Chess, Connect Four, Rings Toss, Sorry, Tic-Tac-Toe, Kerplunk, Dominoes, Bowling, Corn Hole, Ladder Ball, Spikeball, etc.); about 500 battery operated Tea Light Candles; large long) Zip Ties; duct tape; battery operated purple rope lights (need around 100 individual ropes); paper plates, napkins, silverware, hot cups for Survivor Dinner; First Aid items – Band-Aids (all sizes), instant ice packs/compress; gift card to sign – Pro yard sign advertising; face paint – good for 4-year-olds and older; $5 gift cards for prizes for contests/activities (Subway, Dunkin, Jersey Mikes, Starbucks, Bigby Coffee, Pizza Hut, Chick-Fil-A, Meijer, etc.)
Mail, ship, drop off items at: Carroll High School, 3701 Carroll Road; Attention: Tammy Royer – Relay For Life co-chair; Door 1 (Main Office Doors); 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Dec. 5 through Dec. 16
Angie’s Hands Food Distribution at Restoration Ministries
9030 W. U.S. 20, Angola
Phone: 260-667-3903r
Mission: Feeding families, with the hope of expanding our benevolence funds to also help with other needs, i.e. Gas cards, and utilities.
Wish list: Reliable mini van to pick up and distribute food to families; all food, perishable and non-perishable; gas cards; monetary donations
Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Location: 9030 W. U.S. 20 Angola, northwest entrance, back parking lot off County Road 900 West
Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County
602 E. Wayne St, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-422-3528
Mission: One hand joining another to build bridges by providing for the needs of the community
Wish list: A Baby’s Closet – Size 4 diapers, size 6 diapers, hooded bath towels, socks (newborn – 6 months), new and gently used girl’s clothing (size newborn – 6 years), new hand-made baby blankets
Journey Beside Mothers: Feminine hygiene products, pull-ups (all sizes), juice boxes, fruit pouches, Gerber Baby Formula (Gerber Good Start Gentle, Gerber Good Start Gentle Pro), pack and play portable crib sheets, regular crib sheets
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to noon Friday
Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana
1005 W. Rudisill Blvd, Suite 101, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-456-1600
Mission: Create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and potential of youth
Wish list: Personal hygiene items – toothpaste, toothbrushes, body lotion, bath soaps, deodorant, sanitary napkins and tampons; cleaning products – bathroom cleaners, Pine-Sol, sanitizer wipes, dish soap, hand soap; laundry products – laundry detergent, bleach, dryer sheets and laundry baskets; cleaning tools – sponges, dish towels, brooms, mops, buckets and dish pans; Paper products – toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, Kleenex, paper plates and cups; school supplies – notebooks, crayons, pens, pencils, folders, book bags, glue sticks, erasers, reusable water bottles, blankets and pillows; cold weather accessories – hats, gloves, scarves; fast food gift cards, grocery retailer gift cards, new headphones and chargers, bath and body gift baskets, makeup and costume jewelry; monetary donations
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
Birthday Bags, Inc.
1816 S. Calhoun St., Suite B, (ABM Building), Fort Wayne
Phone: 260.341.1990, www.birthdaybags.org
Mission: Enable families the opportunity to celebrate and create shared memories by providing a “birthday-in-a-bag” to children ages 4-12. Distributed to area food banks and agencies that help kids
Wish list: Games – Connect Four, Twister, Monopoly, Clue, Jenga, Battleship, Uno, Phase 10, etc.; puzzles – ages 4-6; monetary donations to purchase supplies
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 260-341-1990 or email info@birthdaybags.org for pickup
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana
6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Phone: 260-484-9560
Mission: Enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information, and practical assistance
Wish list: Gas cards, Amazon gift cards, disinfectant wipes or spray, wet wipes or baby wipes (unscented please), laundry soap (scent free and dye free), dryer sheets (scent free and dye free), batteries (AA and D), postage stamps, shower chairs, extra-long twin sheets (for hospital beds), adult briefs (large and extra-large), nutritional drink, men’s large and extra-large tank top style undershirts, lip balm (unscented please), individual packs of tissue (purse size/travel packs), soft head scarves and hats (must not have seams on inside that might irritate scalp)
Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
Change by One Foundation/Pedals of Hope
Mission: Improve the lives of children by partnering with local nonprofit groups and providing grassroots solutions for local communities.
Wish list: Donations of gently used children’s bicycles.
Drop-off or pick-up: Can be coordinated through the Pedals of Hope Facebook page.
Cash donations also accepted for the Pedals of Hope project through PayPal. All donations received will be used to provide bicycles for underprivileged children in the Fort Wayne community.
Children’s Autism Center
5601 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-459-6040
Mission: Providing the highest quality, medically supported therapy to children of all ages with autism and developmental/language delays in Northeast Indiana
Wish list: Toys for preschool age children – Doll sets, playschool toy sets (farms, garage, house, etc), kitchen sets (plastic food, pots and pans, utensils), puzzles, books; Toys for elementary age children – Car sets, Legos, games (Guess Who, Sorry, etc.), remote control cars, books; Toys for adolescents – Games (Scrabble, checkers, chess, Bop-It etc.), remote control cars, Fidgets, games for Nintendo Switch, books; Also – individually wrapped snacks, paper or office products (pens, highlighters, copy paper, paper towels), iPads, or monetary donations
Drop-off: 5601 Coventry Lane and 6131 North Clinton St., Fort Wayne; 500 North Oak Street, Columbia City
Coats for Kids at the Volunteer Center
3401 Lake Ave., Suite 4, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-424-3505
Mission: Provide warm winter coats for children living in poverty in our community
Wish list: New children’s winter coats for boys and girls sizes 8-20
Drop-off: All Kroger, YMCA and Peerless locations or 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Volunteer Center, thru Nov. 30. Individuals may also donate online at www.volunteerfortwayne.org A $25 donation provides a new coat, hat, gloves and scarf for a child in need
Community Transportation Network
5601 Industrial Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260420-3280
Mission: Ease the burden of transportation so that more people are able to maintain life-sustaining and purposeful connections in the community
Wish list: Kitty litter, extendable ice scrapers, bungee cords, push brooms, snow shovels
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Crossroad Child & Family Services
1825 Beacon St., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-484-4153
Mission: Create promising futures for children in difficult circumstances by providing therapy, education, and family support services
Wish list: Mp3 player with wireless capabilities (this is important because we don’t want these children to have chords, strings, etc. that could be used to self-harm), shampoo specifically for women and girls of color, board games, G-rated DVDs, Lego sets, young adult novels
For a full list of items needed, visit https://crossroadcares.org/you-can-help/in-kind-gifts/crossroad-needs-list/
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Coats for Kids at the Volunteer Center
3401 Lake Ave., Suite 4, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-424-3505
Mission: Volunteer driven program providing warm winter coats for children living in poverty
Whish list: New children’s winter coats for boys and girls sizes 8-20
Drop-off: All Kroger, YMCA and Peerless locations or 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Volunteer Center, thru November 30. Individuals may also donate online at www.volunteerfortwayne.org A $25 donation provides a new coat, hat, gloves and scarf for a child in need
Disabled American Veterans
2121 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-421-1033
Purpose: Fulfilling promises to the men and women who served, working closely with the Veterans Administration to ensure veterans receive the quality medical treatments they deserve and are entitled to.
Needs: Volunteer drivers, coordinators, gas cards, monetary donation toward helping veterans in need and to help build up funding for new vehicles
Drop-off: Call 260-421-1033 or email dav40.ftw.in@gmail.com
Early Childhood Alliance
3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-745-2501
Mission: Build better futures for young children by promoting and providing excellence in early childhood care and education
Wish list: Snap bibs, white wash cloths, any craft items (construction paper, glue, buttons, beads, stickers, yarn, fabrics), Bubbles, Playdough, play food and dishes, small metal or wooden kitchen utensils (whisks, measuring cups/spoons, cookie cutters), small or medium sleep sacks, car seat ponchos
Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday
FCS, Inc.
Address: 1515 N. Sutton Circle, Bluffton
Phone: 260.824.8574
Mission: Strengthen the community by empowering families and youth through services that educate and inspire. (Serving Wells, Adams, and Huntington Counties)
Wish list: Personal hygiene and household items such as toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, laundry detergent, clothes softener sheets, dish detergent, feminine hygiene products, shampoo, baby shampoo and baby lotion, diapers, baby wipes, deodorant, and sanitizing wipes
Drop off: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 9 a.m. to noon Friday
Fort Wayne Center for Learning
2510 East Dupont Road, Suite 203. (On the campus of Dupont Hospital in the 2510 Medical Office Building)
Phone: 260-469-3925, www.fwcl.org
Mission: Help children develop a positive self-image through the improvement of the critical learning skills necessary to be successful learners
Wish list: Clorox wipes, paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, hand sanitizer, printer paper, whiteboard markers, seven chairs for classrooms that can be wiped down
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; call ahead
Friends of the Poor Fort Wayne
611 W. Wayne Street, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-422-6821; www.friendsofthepoorfortwayne.org
Mission: Alleviate poverty through employment training and programs to provide supplemental income for low income families
Wish list: Postage Stamps, new and used; paper “lunch” bags or gift bags; medium baskets for gift baskets; old film negatives for recycling; paper plates, soup bowls/food for lunch; working landline phone system; working color copier (not printer); working car, van or small truck; printing equipment or supplies; hygiene supplies for refugees (call for list)
Drop-offs: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment
Hope Alive
1747 N. Wells Street, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-420-6100
Mission: Bringing hope and encouragement with Christ-like love to emotionally hurting people through providing transitional housing for homeless women and affording counseling for the community
Wish list: Twin sheet sets, blankets, pillows, bath towels and wash cloths, paper towels, toilet paper, dish cloths/towels, liquid hand soap, tampons, laundry detergent, bus passes
Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Hope’s Harbor, previously Children’s Hope House
7922 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Phone: 260-459-8550
Mission: Offer temporary, minimal-cost lodging to parents and families of children receiving medical care away from home.
Wish list: Pre-packaged food items (granola bars, snacks, nuts, chips, pretzels, etc.), individual frozen meals, laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, paper bowls, bottled water
Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Just Neighbors/Interfaith Homeless Network
2925 East State Blvd.
Phone: 260 458-9772
Mission: Serve homeless families by uniting religious congregations, community volunteers and local agencies in a cooperative effort to provide shelter, meals and compassionate professional support
Wish list: Twin size sheets; pillows and pillow cases; bath towels and wash cloths; blankets; diapers, sizes 3 4 and 5; Walmart gift cards; gas cards; hand warmers; Taco Bell, McDonald’s and Starbucks gift cards; Kroger and Walmart gift cards; travel size personal hygiene and First Aid kits; winter gloves
Drop-off: Monday through Friday until 5 p.m.
LEARN Resource Center
610 Professional Park Drive, Suite A, New Haven
Phone: 260-749-9516
Mission: Ignite and inspire a mindset for learning by investing in the well-being of children in Kindergarten – 6th grade through out-of-school programs and services
Wish list: New books for children in K-6th grade; children's board games; donations to purchase a 15-passenger van to transport children to service-learning/fun field trips
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, other times by appointment; always call prior to drop-off
Little Thinkers School of Early Learning
2306 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-745-5835, 260-418-7368 (you can also text this number)
Mission: To make sure that the children of our community are prepared for the road that lies ahead
Wish list: Shoes sizes 9.5 C (3), 11.5 UK, 12 M, 8 C, 10 C (2), 8.5 C, 12 UK, 10.5, 10 UK, 12 C; coats sizes 4 (7), 5, 6 (4), 7, youth 14/16, adult M, 7/8, 6/7, youth 12/14
Drop-off: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana
921 E. Dupont Road #851, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-215-9292
Mission: Create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses
Wish list: Wish Granting Volunteers – sign up by visiting www.oki.wish.org/volunteer; corporate partnerships – contact Jenny Boyd at jboyd@oki.wish.org; donations – donate at http://site.wish.org/goto/nein.
Drop-off: Mail check donations to Make-A-Wish, 921 E. Dupont Road #851, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Marine Corps League Pride and Purpose Det. #1435
2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-435-0184
Purpose: Support local charities, organizations, other community assistance, events in Allen County and its adjacent counties
Needs: Monetary donation toward helping veterans in need
Drop-off: VFW Post 857, 2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46808 or email mclprideandpurpose@gmail.com for pick up
Matthew 25 Health and Care
Address: 413 E. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-426-3250
Mission: Provide high quality medical, dental, vision and mental health services at no charge to low-income, uninsured adults
Needs: Home blood pressure cuffs/machines, wrist braces, pulse oximeters, pill cutters, cough drops, batteries, Kleenex
Drop off: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:30am to noon Thursdays
The MindCAP Center
6507 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-271-4650
Mission: Unleash the limitless potential of every person to think, learn and thrive. MindCAP is a cognitive-based program that offers hope for those who find themselves hopeless
Wish list: Cash donations for children and adults who are requesting services without the means to pay for them; donations can be made at https://mind-cap.org/donate
Mustard Seed Furniture Bank
3636 Illinois Road
260-471-5802
Mission: Provide household furnishings to families and individuals as they rebuild their lives after suffering disasters, personal tragedy or other misfortunes
Wish list: Items of greatest need – new basic counter-top appliances, including electric toasters, can openers, hand mixers and family-size crock pots; new twin-size blankets and or comforters; new cookie/baking sheets; new dish towels (no dish cloths); financial donations
Continual need items – Forever stamps (rolls or books), 3M clear 3-inch packaging tape, three-fourths-inch painters tape for labeling of furniture items (blue or green)
All donations must be in clean, working order and free of any rips, tears, stains animal hair and cigarette burns
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the rear of 3636 Illinois Road; ring the bell; do not leave items outside
St. Andrews Soup Kitchen
2714 New Haven Ave., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-423-6326
Mission: Serve the hungry and those in need in the community
Wish list: Cash, check or money order donations; powdered milk; peanut butter; rice; pasta products; canned veggies; canned fruit; Ramen noodles and cereal
Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday
St. James Food Pantry
1720 Indiana 930 E., New Haven
Phone: 260-749-8168
Mission: Help individuals and families with some extra food and non-perishable items
Wish list: Soup, vegetables, peanut butter, fruit; clothing offered when available
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
St. Joseph Missions
3505 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-426-7358
Mission: Provide emergency shelter and resources for single homeless women, regardless of their faith, in an environment that respects their dignity as human persons
Needs: Women's underwear – all sizes; sweatpants – all sizes; soap – hand and body; shampoo and conditioner; razors; lotion; feminine hygiene products; ear plugs; trash bags; laundry/dish detergent; toilet bowl cleaner; multi-purpose cleaner; towels; toilet paper
Drop off: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
St. Vincent de Paul Society
1600 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne
Phone: (260) 456-3561
Mission: To alleviate poverty by offering hope as well as help to all through the guidance of the Holy Spirit
Wish list: New underwear (all sizes), new socks, gently-used men’s winter clothing, infant/toddler winter clothing, appliances, furniture
Drop-off Times: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Call to schedule pickups (for furniture and appliances only); Use Door 9 to drop off clothing donations (same address as above), Door 6 for appliances and furniture drop-offs
Stillwater Hospice
5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-435-3236
Mission: Provide compassion, comfort and guidance through life’s journey
Wish list: Baby monitors — used in the home so caregivers can hear their loved ones throughout their home; gas cards — for volunteers who deliver patient supplies in our 11-county service area as well as family members who need them to be able to visit their loved one in hospice home; birdseed; full-sized blankets for family members staying over in hospice home; travel-size shampoo, conditioner, body wash and hand lotion; adult coloring books; coloring pencils; boxes of high-quality tissues; small and medium-to-large new stuffed animals
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
The Literacy Alliance
1005 W Rudisill Blvd Ste 307, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-426-7323
Mission: Empower people and strengthen community through education
Wish List: Forever stamps; closable/sealable storage bags, especially large ones; 5x8-inch lined writing note pads; double raffle ticket rolls; plastic forks; disposable coffee cubs; K-cup compatible coffee pods; flavored tea bags; pencils; highlighters; copy paper (regular size, white); notebooks; batteries (all sizes); small boxes of tissues; trash can liners; paper towels; whiteboard/dry erase board liquid cleaner; low odor dry erase markers (black); flash cards (x and /, = and -); small denomination gas/gift cards; financial donations
Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday
Veterans of Foreign Wars
2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-432-0032
Purpose: Support local charities, organizations, other community assistance, events in Allen County adjacent counties
Needs: Monetary donation toward helping veterans in need, gas cards, and gift cards
Drop-off: VFW Post 857, 2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46808 or email jimeby.vfw857@gmail.com for pick up.
The Rose Home Inc.
2208 Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-424-1600
Mission: Provide a structured, Christian atmosphere in which a drug/alcohol addicted woman can be guided through a holistic approach to recovery
Wish list: Paper products – toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, etc.; nonperishable food items; brooms, mops, and buckets; vacuum cleaners; gift cards for miscellaneous items for new residents; work boots; underwear; bras; socks; pillows; feminine hygiene products; canned meat (canned beef, canned chicken); rubber-back rugs for bathrooms
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Vincent Village
2827 Holton Ave, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-456-4172; website: vincentvillage.org
Mission: Provide homeless families a long-term continuum of care, training, and resources with empathy, dignity, and accountability.
Wish list: Dish sets, twin blankets and comforters, twin sheet sets, full sheet sets, queen sheet sets, pillows, cooking utensils, bath towel sets, kitchen towel and dish cloth sets, laundry baskets and hampers, storage tubs, under bed storage tubs
Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Vincent House Shelter
Young Scholars Academy
200 East Main St., Suite 910, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-481-0538
Mission: Offer under-served students personalized educational and socio-emotional support, which will provide the academic preparation, boldness, tenacity, and mental acumen to pursue a college degree and positively impact their communities
Wish list: $2000 in donations to cover college campus visits (4 a year) for 30 students and 10 parents, $500 per visit; 50 Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Graphing calculators, black, AMAZON $108.50 before shipping; 50 ipad covers, ProCase for iPad 10th Generation Case with Pencil Holder, 2022 iPad 10.9 inch case, $15.98 before shipping; 50 bookbags for junior and high school students – Shaelyka Lightweight School Bag 21L college laptop backpack for men and women, water resistant travel rucksack for sports, 12 pockets, AMAZON, 21.99 before shipping
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday