Santa + Bike

Drew Trabel and his mother, Narla, hold a photo of Santa Claus giving Drew a used bicycle last year.

 Brett Stover | The Journal Gazette

The following nonprofit organizations responded to The Journal Gazette’s request for charity wish lists. Charities are listed alphabetically. 

Allen County Christmas Bureau, Inc.

P.O. Box 13265, Fort Wayne IN 46868

4201 Coldwater Road, Glenbrook Square, in the former Carson’s store, south side (there is no entrance from inside the Mall) Nov. 29 through Dec. 7

Phone: 260-710-2163

Mission: Assist needy families with their Christmas needs and desires by providing gifts, food, personal hygiene items and cleaning products to the families and individuals at Christmas

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 at the Coldwater Road address. Monetary contributions can be mailed, at any time, to P.O. Box 13265, Fort Wayne IN 46868

American Cancer Society

Phone: 574-203-9716

Mission: Saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer

Wish list: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Fort Wayne: Generator, outdoor extension cords, folding tables, pop-up tents, metal no dig 4-5-foot fence posts for placing large banner signs, Amazon gift cards for office/event supplies, grocery store gift cards for snacks and beverages for volunteers on event day

Drop-off: Fort Wayne Storage – 12710 Lima Road, 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 14; If mailing or shipping, send to: Lippert Plant 77, attention: Sara Thornton, HR Dept. – Strides Leadership Committee - 2909 Pleasant Center Road, Yoder

Wish list: Relay for Life NACS (Northwest Allen County Schools) Fighting Cancer: Amazon gift cards for office/event supplies; grocery store gift cards for snacks and beverages for volunteers on event day; oversized, Large outdoor yard games (Jenga, Checkers, Chess, Connect Four, Rings Toss, Sorry, Tic-Tac-Toe, Kerplunk, Dominoes, Bowling, Corn Hole, Ladder Ball, Spikeball, etc.); about 500 battery operated Tea Light Candles; large long) Zip Ties; duct tape; battery operated purple rope lights (need around 100 individual ropes); paper plates, napkins, silverware, hot cups for Survivor Dinner; First Aid items – Band-Aids (all sizes), instant ice packs/compress; gift card to sign – Pro yard sign advertising; face paint – good for 4-year-olds and older; $5 gift cards for prizes for contests/activities (Subway, Dunkin, Jersey Mikes, Starbucks, Bigby Coffee, Pizza Hut, Chick-Fil-A, Meijer, etc.)

Mail, ship, drop off items at: Carroll High School, 3701 Carroll Road; Attention: Tammy Royer – Relay For Life co-chair; Door 1 (Main Office Doors); 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Dec. 5 through Dec. 16

Angie’s Hands Food Distribution at Restoration Ministries

9030 W. U.S. 20, Angola

Phone: 260-667-3903r

Mission: Feeding families, with the hope of expanding our benevolence funds to also help with other needs, i.e. Gas cards, and utilities.

Wish list: Reliable mini van to pick up and distribute food to families; all food, perishable and non-perishable; gas cards; monetary donations

Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Location: 9030 W. U.S. 20 Angola, northwest entrance, back parking lot off County Road 900 West

Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County

602 E. Wayne St, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-422-3528

Mission: One hand joining another to build bridges by providing for the needs of the community

Wish list: A Baby’s Closet – Size 4 diapers, size 6 diapers, hooded bath towels, socks (newborn – 6 months), new and gently used girl’s clothing (size newborn – 6 years), new hand-made baby blankets

Journey Beside Mothers: Feminine hygiene products, pull-ups (all sizes), juice boxes, fruit pouches, Gerber Baby Formula (Gerber Good Start Gentle, Gerber Good Start Gentle Pro), pack and play portable crib sheets, regular crib sheets

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to noon Friday

Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana

1005 W. Rudisill Blvd, Suite 101, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-456-1600

Mission: Create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and potential of youth

Wish list: Personal hygiene items – toothpaste, toothbrushes, body lotion, bath soaps, deodorant, sanitary napkins and tampons; cleaning products – bathroom cleaners, Pine-Sol, sanitizer wipes, dish soap, hand soap; laundry products – laundry detergent, bleach, dryer sheets and laundry baskets; cleaning tools – sponges, dish towels, brooms, mops, buckets and dish pans; Paper products – toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, Kleenex, paper plates and cups; school supplies – notebooks, crayons, pens, pencils, folders, book bags, glue sticks, erasers, reusable water bottles, blankets and pillows; cold weather accessories – hats, gloves, scarves; fast food gift cards, grocery retailer gift cards, new headphones and chargers, bath and body gift baskets, makeup and costume jewelry; monetary donations

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday

Birthday Bags, Inc.

1816 S. Calhoun St., Suite B, (ABM Building), Fort Wayne

Phone: 260.341.1990, www.birthdaybags.org

Mission: Enable families the opportunity to celebrate and create shared memories by providing a “birthday-in-a-bag” to children ages 4-12. Distributed to area food banks and agencies that help kids

Wish list: Games – Connect Four, Twister, Monopoly, Clue, Jenga, Battleship, Uno, Phase 10, etc.; puzzles – ages 4-6; monetary donations to purchase supplies

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 260-341-1990 or email info@birthdaybags.org for pickup

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana

6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Phone: 260-484-9560

Mission: Enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information, and practical assistance

Wish list: Gas cards, Amazon gift cards, disinfectant wipes or spray, wet wipes or baby wipes (unscented please), laundry soap (scent free and dye free), dryer sheets (scent free and dye free), batteries (AA and D), postage stamps, shower chairs, extra-long twin sheets (for hospital beds), adult briefs (large and extra-large), nutritional drink, men’s large and extra-large tank top style undershirts, lip balm (unscented please), individual packs of tissue (purse size/travel packs), soft head scarves and hats (must not have seams on inside that might irritate scalp)

Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

Change by One Foundation/Pedals of Hope

Mission: Improve the lives of children by partnering with local nonprofit groups and providing grassroots solutions for local communities.

Wish list: Donations of gently used children’s bicycles.

Drop-off or pick-up: Can be coordinated through the Pedals of Hope Facebook page.

Cash donations also accepted for the Pedals of Hope project through PayPal. All donations received will be used to provide bicycles for underprivileged children in the Fort Wayne community.

Children’s Autism Center

5601 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-459-6040

Mission: Providing the highest quality, medically supported therapy to children of all ages with autism and developmental/language delays in Northeast Indiana

Wish list: Toys for preschool age children – Doll sets, playschool toy sets (farms, garage, house, etc), kitchen sets (plastic food, pots and pans, utensils), puzzles, books; Toys for elementary age children – Car sets, Legos, games (Guess Who, Sorry, etc.), remote control cars, books; Toys for adolescents – Games (Scrabble, checkers, chess, Bop-It etc.), remote control cars, Fidgets, games for Nintendo Switch, books; Also – individually wrapped snacks, paper or office products (pens, highlighters, copy paper, paper towels), iPads, or monetary donations

Drop-off: 5601 Coventry Lane and 6131 North Clinton St., Fort Wayne; 500 North Oak Street, Columbia City

Coats for Kids at the Volunteer Center

3401 Lake Ave., Suite 4, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-424-3505

Mission: Provide warm winter coats for children living in poverty in our community

Wish list: New children’s winter coats for boys and girls sizes 8-20

Drop-off: All Kroger, YMCA and Peerless locations or 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Volunteer Center, thru Nov. 30. Individuals may also donate online at www.volunteerfortwayne.org A $25 donation provides a new coat, hat, gloves and scarf for a child in need

Community Transportation Network

5601 Industrial Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260420-3280

Mission: Ease the burden of transportation so that more people are able to maintain life-sustaining and purposeful connections in the community

Wish list: Kitty litter, extendable ice scrapers, bungee cords, push brooms, snow shovels

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Crossroad Child & Family Services

1825 Beacon St., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-484-4153

Mission: Create promising futures for children in difficult circumstances by providing therapy, education, and family support services

Wish list: Mp3 player with wireless capabilities (this is important because we don’t want these children to have chords, strings, etc. that could be used to self-harm), shampoo specifically for women and girls of color, board games, G-rated DVDs, Lego sets, young adult novels

For a full list of items needed, visit https://crossroadcares.org/you-can-help/in-kind-gifts/crossroad-needs-list/

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Disabled American Veterans

2121 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-421-1033

Purpose: Fulfilling promises to the men and women who served, working closely with the Veterans Administration to ensure veterans receive the quality medical treatments they deserve and are entitled to.

Needs: Volunteer drivers, coordinators, gas cards, monetary donation toward helping veterans in need and to help build up funding for new vehicles

Drop-off: Call 260-421-1033 or email dav40.ftw.in@gmail.com

Early Childhood Alliance

3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-745-2501

Mission: Build better futures for young children by promoting and providing excellence in early childhood care and education

Wish list: Snap bibs, white wash cloths, any craft items (construction paper, glue, buttons, beads, stickers, yarn, fabrics), Bubbles, Playdough, play food and dishes, small metal or wooden kitchen utensils (whisks, measuring cups/spoons, cookie cutters), small or medium sleep sacks, car seat ponchos

Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

FCS, Inc.

Address: 1515 N. Sutton Circle, Bluffton

Phone: 260.824.8574

Mission: Strengthen the community by empowering families and youth through services that educate and inspire. (Serving Wells, Adams, and Huntington Counties)

Wish list: Personal hygiene and household items such as toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, laundry detergent, clothes softener sheets, dish detergent, feminine hygiene products, shampoo, baby shampoo and baby lotion, diapers, baby wipes, deodorant, and sanitizing wipes

Drop off: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 9 a.m. to noon Friday

Fort Wayne Center for Learning

2510 East Dupont Road, Suite 203. (On the campus of Dupont Hospital in the 2510 Medical Office Building)

Phone: 260-469-3925, www.fwcl.org

Mission: Help children develop a positive self-image through the improvement of the critical learning skills necessary to be successful learners

Wish list: Clorox wipes, paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, hand sanitizer, printer paper, whiteboard markers, seven chairs for classrooms that can be wiped down

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; call ahead

Friends of the Poor Fort Wayne

611 W. Wayne Street, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-422-6821; www.friendsofthepoorfortwayne.org

Mission: Alleviate poverty through employment training and programs to provide supplemental income for low income families

Wish list: Postage Stamps, new and used; paper “lunch” bags or gift bags; medium baskets for gift baskets; old film negatives for recycling; paper plates, soup bowls/food for lunch; working landline phone system; working color copier (not printer); working car, van or small truck; printing equipment or supplies; hygiene supplies for refugees (call for list)

Drop-offs: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment

Hope Alive

1747 N. Wells Street, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-420-6100

Mission: Bringing hope and encouragement with Christ-like love to emotionally hurting people through providing transitional housing for homeless women and affording counseling for the community

Wish list: Twin sheet sets, blankets, pillows, bath towels and wash cloths, paper towels, toilet paper, dish cloths/towels, liquid hand soap, tampons, laundry detergent, bus passes

Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Hope’s Harbor, previously Children’s Hope House

7922 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Phone: 260-459-8550

Mission: Offer temporary, minimal-cost lodging to parents and families of children receiving medical care away from home.

Wish list: Pre-packaged food items (granola bars, snacks, nuts, chips, pretzels, etc.), individual frozen meals, laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, paper bowls, bottled water

Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Just Neighbors/Interfaith Homeless Network

2925 East State Blvd.

Phone: 260 458-9772

Mission: Serve homeless families by uniting religious congregations, community volunteers and local agencies in a cooperative effort to provide shelter, meals and compassionate professional support

Wish list: Twin size sheets; pillows and pillow cases; bath towels and wash cloths; blankets; diapers, sizes 3 4 and 5; Walmart gift cards; gas cards; hand warmers; Taco Bell, McDonald’s and Starbucks gift cards; Kroger and Walmart gift cards; travel size personal hygiene and First Aid kits; winter gloves

Drop-off: Monday through Friday until 5 p.m.

LEARN Resource Center

610 Professional Park Drive, Suite A, New Haven

Phone: 260-749-9516

Mission: Ignite and inspire a mindset for learning by investing in the well-being of children in Kindergarten – 6th grade through out-of-school programs and services

Wish list: New books for children in K-6th grade; children's board games; donations to purchase a 15-passenger van to transport children to service-learning/fun field trips

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, other times by appointment; always call prior to drop-off

Little Thinkers School of Early Learning

2306 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-745-5835, 260-418-7368 (you can also text this number)

Mission: To make sure that the children of our community are prepared for the road that lies ahead

Wish list: Shoes sizes 9.5 C (3), 11.5 UK, 12 M, 8 C, 10 C (2), 8.5 C, 12 UK, 10.5, 10 UK, 12 C; coats sizes 4 (7), 5, 6 (4), 7, youth 14/16, adult M, 7/8, 6/7, youth 12/14

Drop-off: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana

921 E. Dupont Road #851, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-215-9292

Mission: Create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses

Wish list: Wish Granting Volunteers – sign up by visiting www.oki.wish.org/volunteer; corporate partnerships – contact Jenny Boyd at jboyd@oki.wish.org; donations – donate at http://site.wish.org/goto/nein.

Drop-off: Mail check donations to Make-A-Wish, 921 E. Dupont Road #851, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Marine Corps League Pride and Purpose Det. #1435

2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-435-0184

Purpose: Support local charities, organizations, other community assistance, events in Allen County and its adjacent counties

Needs: Monetary donation toward helping veterans in need

Drop-off: VFW Post 857, 2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46808 or email mclprideandpurpose@gmail.com for pick up

Matthew 25 Health and Care

Address: 413 E. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-426-3250

Mission: Provide high quality medical, dental, vision and mental health services at no charge to low-income, uninsured adults

Needs: Home blood pressure cuffs/machines, wrist braces, pulse oximeters, pill cutters, cough drops, batteries, Kleenex

Drop off: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:30am to noon Thursdays

The MindCAP Center

6507 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-271-4650

Mission: Unleash the limitless potential of every person to think, learn and thrive. MindCAP is a cognitive-based program that offers hope for those who find themselves hopeless

Wish list: Cash donations for children and adults who are requesting services without the means to pay for them; donations can be made at https://mind-cap.org/donate

Mustard Seed Furniture Bank

3636 Illinois Road

260-471-5802

Mission: Provide household furnishings to families and individuals as they rebuild their lives after suffering disasters, personal tragedy or other misfortunes

Wish list: Items of greatest need – new basic counter-top appliances, including electric toasters, can openers, hand mixers and family-size crock pots; new twin-size blankets and or comforters; new cookie/baking sheets; new dish towels (no dish cloths); financial donations

Continual need items – Forever stamps (rolls or books), 3M clear 3-inch packaging tape, three-fourths-inch painters tape for labeling of furniture items (blue or green)

All donations must be in clean, working order and free of any rips, tears, stains animal hair and cigarette burns

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the rear of 3636 Illinois Road; ring the bell; do not leave items outside

St. Andrews Soup Kitchen

2714 New Haven Ave., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-423-6326

Mission: Serve the hungry and those in need in the community

Wish list: Cash, check or money order donations; powdered milk; peanut butter; rice; pasta products; canned veggies; canned fruit; Ramen noodles and cereal

Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday

St. James Food Pantry

1720 Indiana 930 E., New Haven

Phone: 260-749-8168

Mission: Help individuals and families with some extra food and non-perishable items

Wish list: Soup, vegetables, peanut butter, fruit; clothing offered when available

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

St. Joseph Missions

3505 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-426-7358

Mission: Provide emergency shelter and resources for single homeless women, regardless of their faith, in an environment that respects their dignity as human persons

Needs: Women's underwear – all sizes; sweatpants – all sizes; soap – hand and body; shampoo and conditioner; razors; lotion; feminine hygiene products; ear plugs; trash bags; laundry/dish detergent; toilet bowl cleaner; multi-purpose cleaner; towels; toilet paper

Drop off: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

St. Vincent de Paul Society

1600 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne

Phone: (260) 456-3561

Mission: To alleviate poverty by offering hope as well as help to all through the guidance of the Holy Spirit

Wish list: New underwear (all sizes), new socks, gently-used men’s winter clothing, infant/toddler winter clothing, appliances, furniture

Drop-off Times: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Call to schedule pickups (for furniture and appliances only); Use Door 9 to drop off clothing donations (same address as above), Door 6 for appliances and furniture drop-offs

Stillwater Hospice

5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-435-3236

Mission: Provide compassion, comfort and guidance through life’s journey

Wish list: Baby monitors — used in the home so caregivers can hear their loved ones throughout their home; gas cards — for volunteers who deliver patient supplies in our 11-county service area as well as family members who need them to be able to visit their loved one in hospice home; birdseed; full-sized blankets for family members staying over in hospice home; travel-size shampoo, conditioner, body wash and hand lotion; adult coloring books; coloring pencils; boxes of high-quality tissues; small and medium-to-large new stuffed animals

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

The Literacy Alliance

1005 W Rudisill Blvd Ste 307, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-426-7323

Mission: Empower people and strengthen community through education

Wish List: Forever stamps; closable/sealable storage bags, especially large ones; 5x8-inch lined writing note pads; double raffle ticket rolls; plastic forks; disposable coffee cubs; K-cup compatible coffee pods; flavored tea bags; pencils; highlighters; copy paper (regular size, white); notebooks; batteries (all sizes); small boxes of tissues; trash can liners; paper towels; whiteboard/dry erase board liquid cleaner; low odor dry erase markers (black); flash cards (x and /, = and -); small denomination gas/gift cards; financial donations

Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday

Veterans of Foreign Wars

2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-432-0032

Purpose: Support local charities, organizations, other community assistance, events in Allen County adjacent counties

Needs: Monetary donation toward helping veterans in need, gas cards, and gift cards

Drop-off: VFW Post 857, 2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46808 or email jimeby.vfw857@gmail.com for pick up.

The Rose Home Inc.

2208 Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-424-1600

Mission: Provide a structured, Christian atmosphere in which a drug/alcohol addicted woman can be guided through a holistic approach to recovery

Wish list: Paper products – toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, etc.; nonperishable food items; brooms, mops, and buckets; vacuum cleaners; gift cards for miscellaneous items for new residents; work boots; underwear; bras; socks; pillows; feminine hygiene products; canned meat (canned beef, canned chicken); rubber-back rugs for bathrooms

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Vincent Village

2827 Holton Ave, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-456-4172; website: vincentvillage.org

Mission: Provide homeless families a long-term continuum of care, training, and resources with empathy, dignity, and accountability.

Wish list: Dish sets, twin blankets and comforters, twin sheet sets, full sheet sets, queen sheet sets, pillows, cooking utensils, bath towel sets, kitchen towel and dish cloth sets, laundry baskets and hampers, storage tubs, under bed storage tubs

Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Vincent House Shelter

Young Scholars Academy

200 East Main St., Suite 910, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-481-0538

Mission: Offer under-served students personalized educational and socio-emotional support, which will provide the academic preparation, boldness, tenacity, and mental acumen to pursue a college degree and positively impact their communities

Wish list: $2000 in donations to cover college campus visits (4 a year) for 30 students and 10 parents, $500 per visit; 50 Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Graphing calculators, black, AMAZON $108.50 before shipping; 50 ipad covers, ProCase for iPad 10th Generation Case with Pencil Holder, 2022 iPad 10.9 inch case, $15.98 before shipping; 50 bookbags for junior and high school students – Shaelyka Lightweight School Bag 21L college laptop backpack for men and women, water resistant travel rucksack for sports, 12 pockets, AMAZON, 21.99 before shipping

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday