Charles Miller, the founder of Fort Wayne’s first gay bar, has passed away at 83.
Miller died Monday, local gay bar After Dark announced on Facebook on Tuesday. The post referred to Miller as Indiana’s oldest working drag queen.
Also known as drag queen “Tula,” Miller opened the region’s first gay bar, Tulisa’s, on April 29, 1971.
“The kids were just dying for it,” Miller said in 2021. “I had kids of color, I had the drag queens, the lesbians, I had them all in the show.”
Before the bar’s opening, Miller said he heard criticism from the community. In response, he sent a letter to local officials – “the judges, the lawyers, the police” – inviting them to a show. They showed up, he said, and performers opened the show waving American flags to a rendition of “God Bless America.”
Miller, a 1957 graduate of North Side High School, said his bold tactics weren’t always embraced. He recalled facing plenty of harassment during the early years, including one incident when an agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives held a gun to his head.
He owned the bar, which sat on the corner of Main Street and Maiden Lane, for five years.
“I fell in love with the wrong person, so I sold (the bar) to him,” Miller said of the end of his time as owner of Tulisa’s.
Eventually, the bar – then called Up the Street – was purchased by Miller’s friend Leo Vodde in 1981. From there, Vodde renamed the bar After Dark and moved its location several times, from Main to Pearl to Harrison streets. Vodde then opened a new gay bar, Babylon, on Masterson Avenue in 2005, and later closed the original After Dark. Today, the Masterson Avenue location is commonly known as After Dark.
Beyond his time as a trailblazing business owner, Miller broke ground in other ways, including decades of performances as a drag queen and as an AIDS activist.
For more than 30 years, After Dark has hosted an annual show in support of Positive Resource Connection, a local nonprofit that offers HIV education, prevention, testing and management for people living with HIV and AIDS and their families. Those shows have raised more than $1 million for the cause.
Drag queen Della Licious, whose given name is Branden Blaettner, has worked with Miller for more than 20 years. In 2021, Della Licious said Miller “opened the door for so many entertainers.”
“I have traveled around the country,” Della Licious said at the time. “They all know Tula.”
Miller performed in cities around the Midwest, from Chicago to Detroit to Cleveland. Sometimes referred to as “The Black Widow,” Miller would take the stage as Tula, wearing a black wig and an often-homemade costume.
Before opening Tulisa’s, he also worked at several now-defunct Fort Wayne clubs including the Rathskeller, Club Hollywood and the Cat’s Meow.
Miller made a brief foray into politics, filing to run for Allen County Council in 2000. He later withdrew after researching the laws regarding eligibility and realizing two felony convictions would disqualify him from holding office.
That same year, he was also named an honorary chairman of Indianapolis’ PrideFest.
In 2021, Mayor Tom Henry recognized the 50th anniversary of Miller founding Tulisa’s by proclaiming April 29 as Charles Miller Day, calling him a mentor to the city’s gay community and “the reason that we have the community and resources that we still have today.”
After Dark described Miller – “lovingly known as the Grand Empress of Fort Wayne” – as a force of nature, noting that in the past, he’d performed “condom raids” at bars in the area, handing out condoms and educating people on how to stop the spread of HIV and AIDS.
The bar, where Miller worked for decades as entertainment director, will celebrate his life at 9 p.m. Jan. 14. Funds will be used to cover Miller’s final expenses, and additional money will be go toward causes Miller supported during his life.
“Today we mourn our loss, but the future is brighter for the LGBT community because of Charles,” the bar’s statement said. “Nobody did it like him.”