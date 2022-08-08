More Brewing Company, which has three locations in the Chicago area, is planning to invest about $6 million to build a two-story, 16,000 square foot restaurant and brewery, located just north of the riverfront public space and near the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun streets, city officials announced today.
This would be the first project to be constructed at North River property.
Later today, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission will be asked to approve an economic development agreement as the first step in the process for the proposal to move forward. The approval of this agreement highlights the plans for continued development and investment along the riverfront.
“Being able to advance a significant development at the North River site is a tremendous win for our community,” Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer said in a statement. “Successful public-private partnerships have positioned Fort Wayne as a leader in bringing new and unique amenities for residents, visitors, and businesses to enjoy.”
The North River property is comprised of 29 acres generally bounded by Clinton, Fourth and Harrison streets and serves as an important gateway into downtown. The site was previously used as a rail yard and other industrial type uses, dating back to 1902. The land has not been actively used since 2006. The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission acquired the property in 2017.