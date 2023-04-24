Every April, as flowers are blooming and signs of spring start showing, an unordinary “flower” will be planted in yards across the country – a pinwheel that represents a childhood all kids deserve.
Officials with multiple family and children services in Fort Wayne gathered Tuesday morning to let the community know that preventing child abuse falls on the shoulders of all residents. April is set aside each year to focus on preventive steps communities can take to stop child abuse before it happens.
Rob Ryan, president and CEO of the Bowen Center, shared with a group of more than 40 child abuse prevention advocates a number of holidays that come up through the year. June 2 is National Donut Day, the first Tuesday of October is National Bring Fruit to Work Day and March 14 is National Pi Day.
However, Ryan said the cause that brought the group together Tuesday is much more important.
“If it’s important enough in society to take moments for fruit or a good pie, how much more important is it to take a moment out for children,” Ryan asked the crowd.
He said child abuse does not affect just one child or family but instead changes what humankind can be 10, 50 or even 100 years down the line.
“We know that today’s children are society’s building blocks, and today’s students are tomorrow’s employees, coworkers, spouses and so on,” Ryan said. “Whatever society we want is a society that we need to work on today.”
In March, 848 Allen County children needed services related to abuse or neglect. Of those, 264 were served at home, and 305 were served while in a relative’s care.
Organizations – such as the Bowen Health Clinic, the Department of Child Services and SCAN – hope to decrease those numbers or eliminate the time that children spend out of their own homes. That starts with supporting families, said Lisa Blanchard, SCAN vice president of prevention.
“Parenting is one of the hardest jobs we’ve ever had. There’s no instruction manual to tell us that we’re getting it right,” Blanchard said. “Most families are just figuring it out day by day.”
Blanchard said her organization frequently sees parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles come in with children, needing guidance on trying to step away from the harmful parenting that has passed through generations.
“We can give families skills (and) other default behaviors to go to, so that we can stop some of the generational patterns that we see in generation after generation with our families,” Blanchard said.
“As we become more and more isolated, and we have less and less extended family or close friends and support us we all have the responsibility to become part of that village.”
Mayor Tom Henry, whose background includes social work, spoke to the group and shared that he and his 16 siblings were raised by a father who was a social worker that valued family connections. As he grew older, Henry said he found that not all children have that luxury.
“As far as I’m concerned, we are mature enough of a civilization that that does not need to be a part of our legacy,” Henry said. “That’s the reason we’re here today, to really say to everyone, enough is enough. It shouldn’t hurt to be a child.”
He said providing skills and resources to parents is the first step to removing the “stain” child abuse has left on civilization.
“We need to get the foundation and to the root of some of the challenges that we have in our community when it comes to parents and children,” Henry said. “But we can do that – we have the ability, we have the knowledge – it’s just putting it all together.”