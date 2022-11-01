Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House announced Tuesday it's approaching the 25th anniversary of its founding with a new name, Hope’s Harbor Family Hospitality Homes.
The agency has provided a home-away-from-home for families of children receiving medical care at area hospitals.
The new name "conveys how we serve the physical and emotional needs of families, and our new visual identity is bright, warm and hopeful," the agency said. "Hope’s Harbor is a place of rest, refuge and rejuvenation. Here, families find comfort and support during a challenging time – we provide strength next door."
"As we look to the future of growth, we’re refining and focusing our message. Our new brand will build upon our legacy, strengthen our partnerships and position us for even greater impact in the next 25 years."
For more inforation, visit https://hopesharborfw.org.