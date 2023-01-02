Chilly Challenge Bike Ride Jan 2, 2023 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Three Rivers Velo Sport hosted a Chilly Challenge Bike Ride on Sunday afternoon starting at Shoaff Park Riverlodge and ending with a bowl of chili for each participant. Charlotte Ewing | For The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chilly Challenge Bike Ride Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 81-year-old Fort Wayne man dies of hypothermia Logistics, warehousing operation eliminating 85 jobs Concordia's Jersey Loyer is the 2022 Glass Spike Award Winner Fort Wayne police: Ax-, knife-wielding man charged with robbing Coldwater Road IHOP Woman pleads guilty to neglect in child death Stocks Market Data by TradingView