The most wonderful day of the year for some people becomes the busiest day of the year for the Chen family.
They own Bamboo Garden, a local Chinese restaurant some people depend on for their Christmas feasts.
It’s a 28-year tradition for the Simmons family. On Sunday, they drove more than 20 minutes from the city’s west side to get to Bamboo Garden at 5821 Maplecrest Road.
“This is our favorite place,” said Angela Simmons, who came with husband Matthew Simmons and daughter Gabriella. “So we come out here on purpose. We usually get Chinese for Christmas because that’s what’s open.”
They started the practice when they lived in Las Vegas, she said. “It saves me from having to cook.”
Not so for the Chens. They start preparations on crab Rangoon and dumplings early because those appetizers are popular, said Shuyi Chen, who was helping the family business deal with the holiday rush while on her college break.
“People tend to stick with what they like,” she said, citing General Tso’s chicken, orange chicken and lo mein. “This is pretty much the biggest day of the year. It’s much more than usual.”
After opening for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the restaurant owned by Jenny and Frank Chen experienced a constant flow of customers. The staff had only a 30-minute break between 2:30 and 3 p.m., Shuyi Chen said.
Up until 2 p.m., the customers tend to be people dining alone, Shuyi Chen translated for her mother. In the evening, call-in orders dominate.
“We do offer dine-in, but most people want carry out,” she said.
Sunday was the first time Corey Dolby had Chinese food for Christmas. He readily agreed to do the pick-up run after a friend ordered.
It was a nice change from eating “normal holiday food the past week,” Dolby said. “I like it. I didn’t want to cook.”
The Chens recently opened the Kyoto Sushi and Grill Ramen next door to Bamboo Garden on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. It was also open to the Christmas crowd.
In Kyoto, couple Jacob Lothamer and Rachel Kinsey came with friend Josh Barkey for ramen noodle bowls. They were one of the few groups dining in.
Lothamer had planned the late lunch because he could have been called in to work, and the restaurants are about two minutes from home.
“If I was working today, I wanted to get something filling,” he said. When he found out he didn’t have to work, he still liked the idea of eating there with friends and supporting a local business.
“The ramen’s to die for. The ramen’s incredible,” he said.
It was the first time he’d eaten out for Christmas and the first Christmas he didn’t live at his parents’ home, he added.
Kinsey said, “We just thought we could do something special, be with friends.”
Barkey said he’d spent Christmas Eve with his family, their tradition, and was having a brunch of the leftovers when the couple called and told him they were asking friends if they wanted to visit Kyoto.
“To which I replied, ‘Of course, why would I not?’ ” he said.
Austin Roussey was at Bamboo Garden picking up food for himself and his girlfriend for a post-party meal. After an 11-person celebration at their Fort Wayne home, they didn’t really have enough for a meal, Roussey said.
For Andre and Jo Pichardo, it was an impulse to stop in the restaurant and order, but the couple are open to it becoming a tradition, Andre Pichardo said.
An employee of hers recommended the place, which is across the street from their home. But because the restaurant is closed on Mondays – their one day off together, the couple never go there.
Just before coming into the restaurant, they were shopping at the CVS Pharmacy in the same strip mall.
“We smelled the food when we left CVS and said ‘that’s the place,’ ’’ he said.
Matthew Simmons said they like the flavors, spices and sauces at Bamboo Garden, and Gabriella grew up with Christmas Chinese food as a tradition that started just before she was born. It wouldn’t seem like Christmas without it, she and her father said.