Over the next three days, the Allen County Christmas Bureau will complete its annual giving cycle, distributing boxes of gifts to almost 450 Fort Wayne families.
The organization was founded in 1936 by Margaret Ann Keegan, who is also known for her work in founding the city’s Fine Arts Foundation, now known as Arts United.
The bureau has long outlived its founder, who passed away in 1966, but it almost ceased to exist in 1991. Jane Surbeck, who is now president of the Christmas Bureau, said it folded after Christmas that year.
“I think they just couldn’t get enough help,” Surbeck said. “They couldn’t get enough people to adopt. So they just said that after the ’91 season, they were going to close. And they did.”
However, there was community support for reviving the organization, she said.
“When it folded, a gal that I knew that worked for Big Brothers Big Sisters called and said, ‘We’ve got a problem.’ I thought, ‘I don’t have a problem,’ ” Surbeck said. “Apparently I did, because I’ve been with it ever since.”
Although she wasn’t involved with the bureau before that year – Surbeck said she had little nonprofit experience at all besides being a volunteer – she helped lead the effort to resuscitate the organization. The reconstituted Christmas Bureau met for the first time in May 1992.
The group “didn’t let any grass grow under our feet,” Surbeck said. “We decided it needed to keep going,” she added, “and that’s what we did.”
Board member Michael Rasor also got involved with the bureau that year. His father, Emmett Art Rasor, sat on the board before its brief dissolution in 1991.
“When my dad restarted it in ’92, he dragged me along,” Rasor said. “He needed help, and I helped him load his truck and bring (gifts) to the sites.”
Things have changed since then, he said, but overall “it’s pretty much the same.”
“People bring stuff in, and we get it out to the right organizations,” Rasor said. “Sometimes we have a lot of stuff; sometimes it’s pretty thin. It just depends on what people can afford.”
One of those few changes was the elimination of the Christmas Bureau’s free shopping site only a few years later. At the time, in addition to the adopted families, the organization took in donations for people to browse through.
That ended in 1996, Surbeck said: “People would just bring junk.” The year before, some truly useless items were donated, she said, including dead plants and a wet bathing suit.
From then on, the organization decided to just stick to its core mission of adopting families at the holidays.
Now, 30 years after its reformation and 86 years after its founding, the Christmas Bureau’s annual tradition is still going strong.
She attributed the Christmas Bureau’s longevity to its single-minded focus – unlike nonprofits that organize drives year-round, the bureau gives gifts only in December.
The names of families in need are submitted by case managers at various social service agencies around Fort Wayne. The bureau then checks with other agencies to ensure there’s no overlap.
“They may not duplicate services,” Surbeck said. “If they duplicate services, they will be pulled, and we won’t serve them again.”
People have suggested doing drives at other times, Surbeck said, but she said it’s important to stay with just Christmas – that’s “why we do so well.”
The Christmas Bureau also serves each family only every four years, she said, “so that everybody has a chance.” And it limits the number of families so as to not overpromise and underdeliver.
“We know that we can handle between 440 and 470” families, Surbeck said. “We don’t take any more than that.”
Some families are adopted by individuals, while others are adopted by companies or organizations. There are certain minimum requirements – a new outfit for each family member, a new toy or gift for each child and food for a Christmas meal – along with other requests.
There’s no maximum, though, for how much can be donated. Surbeck said she’s had one donor contact her almost once every week over the past few months with more questions about which items to buy.
On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, those gifts will be dropped off with the bureau. Later in the afternoon, they’ll be donated.
One of the things Surbeck is most impressed with over her three decades with the Christmas Bureau is that it has had to pay rent only one of those 30 years.
She’s thankful for the generosity of those who have allowed the organization to use various locations over the years, and for all those who have made a difference by adopting families.
“People love the Christmas Bureau,” Surbeck said. “I think it’s because we’re so grateful, and we aren’t bugging people all year long. We bother them for Christmas gifts, and that’s it.”