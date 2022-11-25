Christmas trees at Salomon Farm Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Eric Plassman prepares Christmas trees for sale Friday at Salomon Farm Park off Dupont Road, where trees will be available this weekend and next. The park also has holiday events planned next month. For more information, go to bit.ly/3gDhEuI. Arman Johnson | For The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christmas trees at Salomon Farm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular United Methodist Church in Indiana splits The Dish: Two doughnut shops make plans to locate in Fort Wayne Central Noble-grad Essegian scores 13, as Wisconsin outlasts Dayton 43-42 in Battle 4 Atlantis Commissioners identify preferred jail site Union Street Market opens Tuesday Stocks Market Data by TradingView