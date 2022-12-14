Facing rising construction costs, the developer of The Lofts at Headwaters Park has approached city officials about contributing an additional $3 million to the project.
The extra money was approved this morning after the city approached the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital improvement Board.
The site for The Lofts, at Superior and Clinton streets, has a hole in the ground that has endured for months. The project is planned as a mixed-use building with 217 apartments, 15 townhomes, 12,000 square feet of commercial space and a parking garage with 651 slots.
Indianapolis developer Barrett & Stokely needs more money because of sharply rising construction costs, the board learned at this morning's CIB meeting.
The board unanimously agreed to pledge the $3 million in addition to the $1.4 million originally pledged for the parking garage aspect of the project, Jim Cook, board president said.
Board members were told project costs had gone from $67.5 million to $98.6 million. That's about a 31% increase.
Nancy Townsend, Fort Wayne's community development director, said the developer agreed to up its contribution from $10 million to $25 million, raising it from investors.
It's fortunate the city has "someone who could react" to the cost increase as a partner in this way, Townsend said.