Facing rising construction costs, the developer of The Lofts at Headwaters Park has approached city officials about contributing an additional $3 million to the project.
The extra money was approved Wednesday morning after the city approached the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital improvement Board.
The site for The Lofts, at Superior and Clinton streets, has a hole in the ground that has endured for months. The project is planned as a mixed-use building with 217 apartments, 15 townhomes, 12,000 square feet of commercial space and a parking garage with 651 slots.
Indianapolis developer Barrett & Stokely needs more money because of sharply rising construction costs, the board learned during the CIB meeting.
The board unanimously agreed to pledge the $3 million in addition to the $1.4 million originally pledged for the parking garage aspect of the project, Jim Cook, board president said.
Board members were told project costs had gone from $67.5 million to $98.6 million. That's about a 31% increase.
Nancy Townsend, Fort Wayne's community development director, said the developer agreed to up its contribution from $10 million to $25 million, raising it from investors.
It's fortunate the city has "someone who could react" to the cost increase as a partner in this way, Townsend said.
The board was told project delays and cost increases have been for soil remediation and the developer's desire to finish its other Fort Wayne project first.
Barrett & Stokely also is also the developer of The Riverfront at Promenade Park, a mixed-use building across Harrison Street from the park.
Cook said the new money would also go for the parking garage portion of the project. "Obviously, we want this complete," he said of the garage.
The plan is to have the garage complete in 2024 and the whole project done by 2025, he said, adding the money would come from a projected $7.74 million from food and beverage taxes allocated to the CIB.
"I do like to see the developer step forward" and contribute additional funds when asking for more government money, said John Hoffman, CIB board member.